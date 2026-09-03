CJP Accuses Delhi Police Of Protecting Suspect In Jantar Mantar Assault Case
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das accused Delhi Police of omitting attempt-to-murder charges against an activist to shield him from arrest following a protest assault.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das on Thursday accused the Delhi Police of refusing to add strict charges of ‘attempt to murder’ against Swatantra Bhardwaj, a self-styled Hindutva activist, during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar.
“Allow me to tell you what exactly happened after BJP-protected goon Swatantra Bhardwaj's attack on Dalit man Sanjay at our Jantar Mantar protest,” Das wrote on X.
“Sanjay ji's skull was cracked open. The wound dimensions were of such great size that it obviously warranted an attempt to murder charge in the FIR (Section 307 of IPC). The Police refused to add that charge,” he said.
Das said that the specific legal provision would have mandated Bhardwaj’s immediate arrest since the act constitutes a “cognisable and non-bailable offence”. However, he alleged that the police deliberately refused to invoke this section to shield Bhardwaj from arrest.
Allow me to tell you what exactly happened after BJP-protected goon Swatantra Bhardwaj's attack on Dalit man Sanjay at our Jantar Mantar protest:— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) September 3, 2026
- Sanjay ji's skull was cracked open. The wound dimensions were of such great size that it obviously warranted an Attempt to Murder…
“We asked that at the moment, the ‘grievous injury’ section be added (Sec 326) which would also lead to his immediate arrest. DCP Sachin Sharma, ACP Ajay Sharma flatly refused. Not just this, they told us on our faces ‘go get a court order’! The expert medical opinion has still not been received by us,” Das said.
The CJP leader also said that multiple gang members associated with an attacker also remained unidentified, despite openly posting social media reels threatening a minor girl. He said Bhardwaj was allegedly bragging that Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra pressured the police to secure his release and prevent severe charges that would lead to his arrest.
“So tell us why should Mishra not be made an accomplice in the FIR since he illegally interfered with the course of justice? Why should he not resign for protecting gang members and abusing his office? Does BJP's leadership support this?” he asked.
Das was referring to Bhardwaj’s remarks, where he allegedly boasted that he cracked open the skull of the father of a protester at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar during the CJP-led protest but evaded jail due to “blessings” of leaders like the BJP’s Mishra.
“Nishu ke baap ka hum sir faade hain [I cracked open the head of Nishu’s father,” Bhardwaj said in Hindi in a one-hour podcast that is available on YouTube.
“You know which section applies? 307. Half-murder. He needed 60 stitches on his head, okay? Bugger was almost dying in the ambulance. His daughter was standing outside the police station and saying that if my father does not get justice I will kill myself by consuming poison. Okay? Swatantra was out the next day. I did not even go to jail,” he said.
“The whole world should know, I didn’t even go to jail. I was roaming around all night,” he added, boasting about special support.
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate highlighted the controversial podcast while CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka backed Das’s comments.
यह स्वतंत्र भारद्वाज है— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 3, 2026
शान से बता रहा है कि स्टूडेंट प्रोटेस्ट में प्रदर्शनकारी के पिता पर हमला किया - उन्हें 60 टांके लगे और वह मौत के कगार पर थे
307 के अंतर्गत हाफ मर्डर का मामला बनता था. लेकिन वह जेल नहीं गया - रात भर बेख़ौफ़ घूमता रहा
कपिल मिश्रा के एक फोन के बाद उसे… pic.twitter.com/OL5sZJC0SN
“This is Swatantara Bharadwaj. Proudly stating that an attack was made on the father of a protester in the student protest – he needed 60 stitches and was on the brink of death. But he didn't go to jail – he roamed around fearlessly all night,” Shrinate wrote on X.
Confirming the assault and Delhi Police’s refusal, Ranka said, “As someone who was present with @SauravDassss during these discussions, I can confirm this.”
As someone who was present with @SauravDassss during these discussions, I can confirm this.— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) September 3, 2026
Additionally, we were told that this goon was kept under detention, but from what is being claimed, that is also turning out to be a blatant lie.@DCPNewDelhi give proofs of all that was… https://t.co/RCScqC3lO3
He added, “Additionally, we were told that this goon was kept under detention, but from what is being claimed, that is also turning out to be a blatant lie. @DCPNewDelhi give proof of all that was claimed back then, or please go and officially join the BJP.”
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