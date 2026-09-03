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CJP Accuses Delhi Police Of Protecting Suspect In Jantar Mantar Assault Case

File photo of CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das speaking to media at Supreme Court premises, in New Delhi on Aug 18, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das on Thursday accused the Delhi Police of refusing to add strict charges of ‘attempt to murder’ against Swatantra Bhardwaj, a self-styled Hindutva activist, during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar.

“Allow me to tell you what exactly happened after BJP-protected goon Swatantra Bhardwaj's attack on Dalit man Sanjay at our Jantar Mantar protest,” Das wrote on X.

“Sanjay ji's skull was cracked open. The wound dimensions were of such great size that it obviously warranted an attempt to murder charge in the FIR (Section 307 of IPC). The Police refused to add that charge,” he said.

Das said that the specific legal provision would have mandated Bhardwaj’s immediate arrest since the act constitutes a “cognisable and non-bailable offence”. However, he alleged that the police deliberately refused to invoke this section to shield Bhardwaj from arrest.

“We asked that at the moment, the ‘grievous injury’ section be added (Sec 326) which would also lead to his immediate arrest. DCP Sachin Sharma, ACP Ajay Sharma flatly refused. Not just this, they told us on our faces ‘go get a court order’! The expert medical opinion has still not been received by us,” Das said.

The CJP leader also said that multiple gang members associated with an attacker also remained unidentified, despite openly posting social media reels threatening a minor girl. He said Bhardwaj was allegedly bragging that Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra pressured the police to secure his release and prevent severe charges that would lead to his arrest.

“So tell us why should Mishra not be made an accomplice in the FIR since he illegally interfered with the course of justice? Why should he not resign for protecting gang members and abusing his office? Does BJP's leadership support this?” he asked.