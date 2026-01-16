ETV Bharat / bharat

Refunds To All Passengers Hit By Disruptions From Dec 3-5 Processed, IndiGo Tells DGCA

An IndiGo Airways aircraft prepares to land at the Mumbai airport on December 8, 2025. ( AFP )

Mumbai: Domestic carrier IndiGo has processed refunds to all passengers affected by flight cancellations between December 3 and 5, aviation safety regulator DGCA said on Friday.

"Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is constantly engaging with domestic carrier IndiGo with respect to refunds and compensations provided to the affected passengers due to operational disruptions from December 3-5," it said.

"IndiGo informed that all refunds for IndiGo flight cancellations during the period of December 3rd to December 5 have been fully processed and cleared to the original source of payment," DGCA said in a statement.

Further, as an additional measure to support affected passengers, the airline has extended a "gesture of care under which two travel vouchers of Rs 5,000 each are being provided with a validity of 12 months". Passengers are entitled to compensation as per DGCA regulations that relate to "facilities" that are to be provided to passengers by airlines due to "denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights".

Meanwhile passengers' complaints regarding non-receipt of refunds for "the hundreds of flights cancelled abruptly between December 2-9 by the airline continue pouring in on the social media.