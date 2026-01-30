ETV Bharat / bharat

Refunds Issued To Around 18 Lakh FASTag Users Charged Erroneously: NHAI

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday clarified that refunds were processed for nearly 18 lakh FASTag users who were charged erroneously due to a technical system error.

In a post on X, NHAI said, "In reference to the recent media reports regarding #FASTag refunds, NHAI would like to clarify that while refunds were processed for nearly 18 lakh FASTag users due to a technical system error, these instances constitute only a minuscule fraction—around 0.03%—of the total 464 crore FASTag transactions recorded during the year. This highlights the overall scale, reliability, and robustness of the FASTag ecosystem".

It added, "All affected National Highway users were promptly refunded, and NHAI has already implemented corrective measures. Further steps are underway to strengthen automation and system safeguards, ensuring an even more seamless, accurate, and user-friendly tolling experience for National Highway users across the country. #NHAI #BuildingANation."

Officials said in nearly 35 per cent of cases where FASTag users were erroneously charged, their vehicles were not even present at the toll plaza when the toll fee was charged. This means many users were charged by mistake, even though they had not passed through the toll gate.