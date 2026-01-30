Refunds Issued To Around 18 Lakh FASTag Users Charged Erroneously: NHAI
The NHAI said all affected NH users were promptly refunded and it has already implemented corrective measures to prevent recurrence of such issues.
New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday clarified that refunds were processed for nearly 18 lakh FASTag users who were charged erroneously due to a technical system error.
In a post on X, NHAI said, "In reference to the recent media reports regarding #FASTag refunds, NHAI would like to clarify that while refunds were processed for nearly 18 lakh FASTag users due to a technical system error, these instances constitute only a minuscule fraction—around 0.03%—of the total 464 crore FASTag transactions recorded during the year. This highlights the overall scale, reliability, and robustness of the FASTag ecosystem".
It added, "All affected National Highway users were promptly refunded, and NHAI has already implemented corrective measures. Further steps are underway to strengthen automation and system safeguards, ensuring an even more seamless, accurate, and user-friendly tolling experience for National Highway users across the country. #NHAI #BuildingANation."
Officials said in nearly 35 per cent of cases where FASTag users were erroneously charged, their vehicles were not even present at the toll plaza when the toll fee was charged. This means many users were charged by mistake, even though they had not passed through the toll gate.
An official said, most of the errors happened due to manual entry of vehicle details by toll operators. When there are technical problems with the FASTag scanner or system, operators sometimes enter the vehicle number manually. This can lead to mistakes, such as charging the wrong vehicle. These wrong deductions have caused inconvenience to thousands of highway users, who then had to file complaints and wait for refunds.
To prevent such problems in the future, the Road Transport Ministry is now considering removing the manual entry option completely. Officials believe that relying more on automatic digital systems will reduce human errors and make toll collection more accurate.
The ministry is reviewing the proposal and is expected to take a decision soon to ensure smoother and more reliable toll payments for FASTag users.
