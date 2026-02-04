ETV Bharat / bharat

Reforms Undertaken By Modi Govt Taking India Towards 'Viksit Bharat' Goal: Nadda

New Delhi: Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha J P Nadda on Wednesday said India is making rapid strides towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' and the Narendra Modi-led government has ushered in an era of "reform, perform and transform" from "policy paralysis" and "scam-ridden" governance earlier.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda outlined various reforms undertaken by the government and talked about the "massive shift" in external security stance, while referring to 'Operation Sindoor' and other military strikes against Pakistan.

"As far as security is concerned, I want to state that there has been a massive shift and our neighbouring country, Pakistan, which always kept an evil eye on us, against whom the previous governments acted with a lot of restraint, has been given a befitting reply under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," he said.