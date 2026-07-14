ETV Bharat / bharat

Reform Express: Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils 8 New Reforms To Upgrade Railways Performance

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled eight new reforms on Tuesday that aim to improve the functioning of the Railways and provide greater benefits to passengers. These reforms are part of his "52 reforms in 52 weeks" Reform Express initiative, which aims to improve the functioning of the Railways and provide greater benefits to passengers.

Under this initiative, the Railways had earlier implemented nine major structural reforms, covering continuous on-board train cleaning, expansion of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, the RailTech policy and portal, digitisation of the Railway Claims Tribunal, specialised containers for salt and automobile transportation, seven construction-quality reforms, simplified ticket cancellation and refund rules, and digital change of boarding point.

Highlighting the latest tranche of reforms, Vaishnaw said these measures would provide several benefits to both traders and passengers. The new policies are expected to reduce logistics costs, improve supply chains, encourage private investment, promote cleaner freight transportation, enable faster project execution and encourage innovation across the Railways ecosystem.

Fly Ash Transportation

Under this, fly ash for cement factories will be transported in closed containers to prevent pollution. These containers can be loaded directly from the power plants that produce fly ash as a byproduct through top-loading arrangements, and unloaded using side-discharge or pneumatic systems without generating dust pollution.

Currently, India produces 340 million tonnes (MT) of fly ash annually, of which nearly 96 MT is used by the cement industry, of which Railways transported about 13 MT during FY 2025-26, accounting for nearly four per cent of the country's total fly ash generation.

Container Management

To promote container traffic, the Railways has undertaken a major structural reform in the container train operator licensing framework. Under the existing system, Container Train Operator (CTO) licences were issued under four categories (Category I–IV), with a registration fee of Rs 50 crore for Category-I and Rs 10 crore for each of the other categories, along with route-specific restrictions and different registration requirements. This has now been replaced by a single unified Pan-India Container Train Operator licence.

Under the new framework, operators will be able to run container trains across the entire Indian Railways network without category-based restrictions. The registration system has also been simplified through a uniform non-refundable registration fee of Rs 25 crore, applicable across all routes. The license will be valid for 20 years, and extendable to the same party by 10 years, against renewal fees of Rs 25 crore for Category I and Rs 5 crore for categories II-IV.

Fertiliser Transportation

Under this, the Railways, which currently handles nearly 85 per cent of fertiliser transported in the country under nearly 50 different charge slabs, has been simplified to a per tonne per kilometre basis, with a rationalised tariff structure comprising three variations.

This way, the Minister said container handling would become easier and storage non-polluting. Individual containers can be stored at the rake point, instead of detaining the entire rake. Distribution can be done as per demand, and pick up facility of the distributor.

Skilling Artisans In Railway Projects & Works

To ensure deployment of competent manpower, the Railways has introduced a comprehensive policy for skilling artisans engaged in railway projects and works. The policy establishes a structured framework for identification, assessment and certification of workers engaged in critical trades such as welding, fitting, masonry and other specialised construction activities.

Under the new framework, project-specific skill requirements will be defined and workers will undergo practical and oral assessments through designated testing authorities. Successful candidates will receive QR code-enabled skill certificates linked to a live verification database.