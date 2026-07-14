Reform Express: Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils 8 New Reforms To Upgrade Railways Performance
The new policies are expected to reduce logistics costs, improve supply chains, encourage private investment, promote cleaner transportation, enable faster project execution and encourage innovation.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled eight new reforms on Tuesday that aim to improve the functioning of the Railways and provide greater benefits to passengers. These reforms are part of his "52 reforms in 52 weeks" Reform Express initiative, which aims to improve the functioning of the Railways and provide greater benefits to passengers.
Under this initiative, the Railways had earlier implemented nine major structural reforms, covering continuous on-board train cleaning, expansion of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, the RailTech policy and portal, digitisation of the Railway Claims Tribunal, specialised containers for salt and automobile transportation, seven construction-quality reforms, simplified ticket cancellation and refund rules, and digital change of boarding point.
Highlighting the latest tranche of reforms, Vaishnaw said these measures would provide several benefits to both traders and passengers. The new policies are expected to reduce logistics costs, improve supply chains, encourage private investment, promote cleaner freight transportation, enable faster project execution and encourage innovation across the Railways ecosystem.
Fly Ash Transportation
Under this, fly ash for cement factories will be transported in closed containers to prevent pollution. These containers can be loaded directly from the power plants that produce fly ash as a byproduct through top-loading arrangements, and unloaded using side-discharge or pneumatic systems without generating dust pollution.
Currently, India produces 340 million tonnes (MT) of fly ash annually, of which nearly 96 MT is used by the cement industry, of which Railways transported about 13 MT during FY 2025-26, accounting for nearly four per cent of the country's total fly ash generation.
Container Management
To promote container traffic, the Railways has undertaken a major structural reform in the container train operator licensing framework. Under the existing system, Container Train Operator (CTO) licences were issued under four categories (Category I–IV), with a registration fee of Rs 50 crore for Category-I and Rs 10 crore for each of the other categories, along with route-specific restrictions and different registration requirements. This has now been replaced by a single unified Pan-India Container Train Operator licence.
Under the new framework, operators will be able to run container trains across the entire Indian Railways network without category-based restrictions. The registration system has also been simplified through a uniform non-refundable registration fee of Rs 25 crore, applicable across all routes. The license will be valid for 20 years, and extendable to the same party by 10 years, against renewal fees of Rs 25 crore for Category I and Rs 5 crore for categories II-IV.
Fertiliser Transportation
Under this, the Railways, which currently handles nearly 85 per cent of fertiliser transported in the country under nearly 50 different charge slabs, has been simplified to a per tonne per kilometre basis, with a rationalised tariff structure comprising three variations.
This way, the Minister said container handling would become easier and storage non-polluting. Individual containers can be stored at the rake point, instead of detaining the entire rake. Distribution can be done as per demand, and pick up facility of the distributor.
Skilling Artisans In Railway Projects & Works
To ensure deployment of competent manpower, the Railways has introduced a comprehensive policy for skilling artisans engaged in railway projects and works. The policy establishes a structured framework for identification, assessment and certification of workers engaged in critical trades such as welding, fitting, masonry and other specialised construction activities.
Under the new framework, project-specific skill requirements will be defined and workers will undergo practical and oral assessments through designated testing authorities. Successful candidates will receive QR code-enabled skill certificates linked to a live verification database.
Construction Reforms
Encouraged by the success of the contractor qualification reforms introduced earlier this year, the Railways will aim to encourage serious and capable contractors, improving quality of construction, reducing disputes and ensuring timely completion of Railways infrastructure projects.
As part of the reforms, 10 per cent Performance Security will now be obtained at the commencement of the contract, instead of being recovered through deductions from running bills. This will ensure that only serious contractors participate in railway projects and strengthen accountability during execution.
To discourage litigation-driven contracting practices, stricter eligibility criteria have also been introduced. Contractors having pending litigation exceeding 50 per cent of their net worth will not be eligible to participate in railway tenders.
The Railways has also established a clearly defined and sequential land handover mechanism to minimise disputes and facilitate timely commencement of projects. In this regard, the Minister also mentioned Rail Bhoomi, a web-based platform developed by CRIS for end-to-end management of land acquisition. The platform integrates various Railway apps, including IRPSM, IPAS and HRMS, enabling seamless exchange of information, online processing of major land acquisition stages, efficient workflow management and real-time monitoring through dashboards and management information systems. The portal is expected to accelerate land acquisition, improve project planning and facilitate timely execution of railway infrastructure works.
Wagon Design Approval
Under the existing system, wagon designs were largely developed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), with several critical components such as bogies, couplers and braking systems being restricted to prescribed standards. This limited design flexibility and constrained innovation.
Under the new policy, designers, manufacturers and industries will be able to develop and propose wagon designs suited to specific commodities and operational requirements.
RDSO will evaluate the proposed design and, upon in-principle approval, permit development of a prototype. After detailed design, prototype manufacturing and rigorous static and dynamic testing, a full rake will undergo field trials before safety certification, inspection by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety and approval by the Railway Board for induction into service.
Petroleum Products Transportation
Vaishnaw said transportation of petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) products requires specialised tank wagons, adding that under the existing system, Indian Railways owned all tank wagons, which restricted flexibility for oil companies to introduce specialised wagons suited to their operational requirements.
To address this, the Railways has removed the structural barriers governing design and induction of petroleum tank wagons. Oil companies will now be able to procure specialised wagons directly, or lease them from leasing agencies and induct them on the Railways network for specialised requirements.
Foodgrains, Flour and Pulses Transportation
Under the new policy, the earlier complex slab-based freight structure has been replaced with a simplified per tonne per kilometre rate structure. The reform permits transportation of foodgrains, flour and pulses through containers, enabling easier handling, flexible storage and phased distribution based on operational requirements.
As with other products, containers can be stored at the premises of sellers or buyers and distributed according to demand, without detaining an entire rake. Since the containers remain sealed, the possibility of contamination is significantly reduced, improving the safety and quality of foodgrain transportation, while enhancing logistics efficiency.
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