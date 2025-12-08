ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Terror In Bijapur: Villager, 'Kidnapped' Contractor Found Dead; Security Forces Intensify Combing Operation

Based on the information, police and security forces launched an overnight search operation. Early on Monday morning, Imtiaz Ali's body was recovered from the forest. Prima facie evidence suggests that he was brutally murdered by the Naxalites. A pamphlet issued by the Pamed Area Naxal Committee was found near the body, in which the Maoists have expressed opposition to road construction activity in the region.

The deceased contractor Imtiaz Ali hailed from Uttar Pradesh but was residing in the Dhaurai area of Narayanpur. As per police sources, he had gone to the Irapalli area to inspect ongoing road construction work when Naxalites surrounded him and his associate. Fortunately, Ali's associate managed to escape and reached the Metagudam camp in Irapalli, and informed security forces about the incident.

Bijapur: Panic gripped Naxal-hit Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Monday morning after bodies of two persons, including that of a road contractor allegedly kidnapped by Naxalites on Sunday evening, were recovered by police and security forces during search operation in the area.

In another incident, one Madvi Bhima (48), a villager of Rekhapalli, was mysteriously found hanging from a tree in the forest under Tarrem police station area in Bijapur. Over the last few months, Bhima had been helping security forces with information about Naxal movement in Rekhapalli, Dhamaram, Kondapalli, Chintavagu riverbank and nearby forests. On December 6, acting on details shared by Bhima and others, a team from the Watevagu CRPF camp carried out a search operation and recovered huge cache of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), other explosive and Maoist materials. Bhima had accompanied the team and returned to the camp with them. After finishing his chores and dinner, he stepped out saying he was going for a walk. However, security forces found him hanging in the forest later.

Police said circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated. Bijapur Additional SP Chandrakant Govarna said, "It seems he died by suicide, possibly out of fear of Maoist retaliation for assisting security forces. A thorough investigation is underway. We have informed his family members and a judicial magistrate is conducting an inquest as per legal procedures."

Bijapur has been witnessing intense anti-Naxal operations over the last few months. On December 3, security forces gunned down 18 Naxalites in an encounter, while several others have surrendered in recent weeks. Officials said these setbacks have pushed the red rebels on the back foot, which is why they are carrying out attacks on innocent civilians.

Meanwhile, security forces have intensified search and combing operation in Bijapur forests to trace Maoist hideouts.

