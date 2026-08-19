ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Sea Crisis Stretches Past 1,000 Days; Indian Exporters, MSMEs Hit Hard By Rising Freight Costs And Transit Delays

New Delhi: The Red Sea shipping crisis, which has now stretched to more than 1,000 days, has emerged as one of the biggest maritime challenges for India’s westward trade in recent years. Since Houthi attacks began in November 2023, major shipping lines have largely avoided the Suez Canal and taken the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. This has continued to push up freight, fuel, insurance and inventory costs while putting additional pressure on exporters’ working capital.

This situation is challenging for both large and small Indian exporters as well as importers. For MSMEs, the challenge is no longer limited to managing higher costs but also to staying competitive in key export markets amid prolonged geopolitical uncertainty. A coordinated policy response that eases logistics and financing pressures will be critical to protecting India’s export momentum and ensuring that MSMEs remain globally competitive in the coming months, according to experts.

Data from a recent report prepared by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) suggest that the disruption is particularly significant for India because nearly 80 per cent of its merchandise trade with Europe typically moves through this corridor. Exporters serving markets in Europe, the UK, North Africa and the US East Coast have consequently faced higher logistics costs and longer delivery timelines. The impact has been especially severe for MSMEs in sectors such as textiles, engineering goods, chemicals, leather, carpets, food products and marine exports.

Experts believe that while a few shipping companies have started cautiously exploring a return to the Suez route, the security situation remains uncertain. Continued attacks in the region mean the Red Sea and Suez Canal cannot yet be treated as a fully safe and reliable trade route, leaving exporters to grapple with higher costs and prolonged uncertainty.

Talking about the pressing issue, India SME Forum president Vinod Kumar told ETV Bharat that Indian MSMEs are facing a sustained 'cost and uncertainty tax' as the Red Sea disruption crossed 1,000 days. He said the Iran and US escalation is adding further pressure, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. For exposed MSMEs, landed costs have risen by 4–12 per cent, delivery times to Europe by 10–15 days and working capital needs by 15 to 25 per cent.