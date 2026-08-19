Red Sea Crisis Stretches Past 1,000 Days; Indian Exporters, MSMEs Hit Hard By Rising Freight Costs And Transit Delays
For MSMEs, challenge is no longer limited to managing higher costs but also to staying competitive in key export markets amid uncertainty, writes Saurabh Shukla.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Red Sea shipping crisis, which has now stretched to more than 1,000 days, has emerged as one of the biggest maritime challenges for India’s westward trade in recent years. Since Houthi attacks began in November 2023, major shipping lines have largely avoided the Suez Canal and taken the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. This has continued to push up freight, fuel, insurance and inventory costs while putting additional pressure on exporters’ working capital.
This situation is challenging for both large and small Indian exporters as well as importers. For MSMEs, the challenge is no longer limited to managing higher costs but also to staying competitive in key export markets amid prolonged geopolitical uncertainty. A coordinated policy response that eases logistics and financing pressures will be critical to protecting India’s export momentum and ensuring that MSMEs remain globally competitive in the coming months, according to experts.
Data from a recent report prepared by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) suggest that the disruption is particularly significant for India because nearly 80 per cent of its merchandise trade with Europe typically moves through this corridor. Exporters serving markets in Europe, the UK, North Africa and the US East Coast have consequently faced higher logistics costs and longer delivery timelines. The impact has been especially severe for MSMEs in sectors such as textiles, engineering goods, chemicals, leather, carpets, food products and marine exports.
Experts believe that while a few shipping companies have started cautiously exploring a return to the Suez route, the security situation remains uncertain. Continued attacks in the region mean the Red Sea and Suez Canal cannot yet be treated as a fully safe and reliable trade route, leaving exporters to grapple with higher costs and prolonged uncertainty.
Talking about the pressing issue, India SME Forum president Vinod Kumar told ETV Bharat that Indian MSMEs are facing a sustained 'cost and uncertainty tax' as the Red Sea disruption crossed 1,000 days. He said the Iran and US escalation is adding further pressure, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. For exposed MSMEs, landed costs have risen by 4–12 per cent, delivery times to Europe by 10–15 days and working capital needs by 15 to 25 per cent.
All this is happening with the greatest pressure falling on low-margin, energy-intensive and time-sensitive sectors. Higher energy, freight and insurance costs, longer transit times and volatile input prices have not just increased working capital requirements but weakened the competitiveness of Indian exporters in Europe and the Middle East, he added.
India SME Forum appreciated the timely response of the Government of India through ECLGS 5.0, which has issued over 4 Lakh guarantees amounting to Rs 1.55 lakh crore, with MSMEs accounting for 98 per cent of guarantees by number and 82 per cent by value. This support has provided an essential liquidity bridge, enabling enterprises to finance inventories, absorb longer receivable cycles, maintain production and protect employment, said Kumar.
According to Vinod Kumar, while ECLGS 5.0 has helped viable businesses withstand the immediate shock, credit alone cannot fully restore competitiveness. India SME Forum requests the Government for complementary support through enhanced export-credit insurance, faster refunds and incentive payments, assistance with exceptional freight costs, and accelerated measures enabling MSMEs to diversify markets and position inventory closer to customers. The objective must be to ensure that Indian MSMEs emerge from this crisis not merely as survivors, but as stronger and more reliable global suppliers.
Chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), Pankaj Chadha, told ETV Bharat that the prolonged disruption is continuing to create uncertainty for exporters, particularly by increasing transit times and overall logistics costs. He noted that the situation is difficult to assess uniformly as the impact varies across traders and sectors, but the uncertainty itself remains a major challenge for India’s export community.
He said that the area is still not fully open and exporters are facing significant challenges in terms of both time and cost. It is difficult to calculate the exact impact because every trader has experienced the disruption differently. However, one thing is certain — the losses have been substantial. At present, there is little that exporters can do except hope for a resolution. Unless the geopolitical situation settles, the crisis and the problems faced by exporters are unlikely to ease, he added.