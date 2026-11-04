ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Notice Subject Accused Of Sexual Assault Extradited From UAE: CBI

New Delhi: The CBI has successfully coordinated the extradition of a Red Notice subject from the UAE, who was wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault case, officials said on Wednesday.

Sajeer Palli Mooppam was geolocated in the UAE after the CBI got a Red Corner Notice published at the request of Delhi Police, which was trailing him for the case involving an alleged sexual assault on a 20-year-old, they said.

"The subject was wanted in connection with a sexual assault case registered by the Delhi Police. Investigation revealed that the accused, along with an accomplice, forcibly administered an intoxicating substance to a 20-year-old woman, rendering her incapacitated," a CBI spokesperson said.

She said the accused allegedly took advantage of her helpless state, transported her to a hotel and fraudulently checked in using third-party identity credentials to evade detection.

"He subjected the victim to non-consensual sexual assault, which was corroborated by subsequent medical and forensic reports. A comprehensive chargesheet in the matter has already been filed before the competent court," the spokesperson said.