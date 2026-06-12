ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Red Gold’ Prices Surge In India Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict And Drop In Kashmir Saffron Output

A farmer arranges the freshly plucked saffron flowers during the cultivation season at a field, in Pampore ( File/ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The price of saffron, the world's most expensive spice, has surged sharply in Indian markets as a global supply crunch, driven by lower production in Iran and Kashmir. As per the stakeholders, tensions in West Asia have also disrupted availability and pushed the price of ‘Red Gold’ to new highs.

Growers and traders say the increase has been driven by a combination of geopolitical tensions in West Asia, disruptions in international supply chains and persistent challenges facing saffron cultivation in Kashmir.

The latest spike comes amid heightened uncertainty surrounding the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Traders say concerns over trade routes, logistics and future supplies have added pressure to an already constrained market.

Farmers pick saffron flowers in a field, at Pampore in Pulwama (ETV Bharat)

Abdul Majeed, president of the Saffron Growers Association in Pampore, said the twin impact of poor local production and instability affecting Iranian supplies has significantly influenced prices.

He said saffron output in Kashmir last year dropped to a fraction of normal levels, while disruptions linked to developments in Iran further tightened market availability.

Iran produces nearly 90 per cent of the world's saffron, making it the dominant player in the international market. Much of the country’s production comes from the northeastern Khorasan region, often referred to as the global hub of saffron cultivation.

Traders say uncertainty in the region has contributed to higher procurement costs. According to growers and importers, Iranian saffron that typically retailed between Rs 150 and Rs 160 per gram is now being sold for around Rs 190 to Rs 200 per gram in many markets.

Recent developments in the Iran-Israel conflict have kept commodity traders on edge. Diplomatic efforts involving Washington and Tehran are continuing, but military tensions remain elevated. Growers and traders say fears of disruptions to trade corridors in the Gulf region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, have added a risk premium to several commodities, including saffron.