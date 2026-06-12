‘Red Gold’ Prices Surge In India Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict And Drop In Kashmir Saffron Output
Saffron prices surged in India due to lower production in Kashmir and Iran, geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions, and increased demand, impacting multiple markets globally.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Srinagar: The price of saffron, the world's most expensive spice, has surged sharply in Indian markets as a global supply crunch, driven by lower production in Iran and Kashmir. As per the stakeholders, tensions in West Asia have also disrupted availability and pushed the price of ‘Red Gold’ to new highs.
Growers and traders say the increase has been driven by a combination of geopolitical tensions in West Asia, disruptions in international supply chains and persistent challenges facing saffron cultivation in Kashmir.
The latest spike comes amid heightened uncertainty surrounding the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.
Traders say concerns over trade routes, logistics and future supplies have added pressure to an already constrained market.
Abdul Majeed, president of the Saffron Growers Association in Pampore, said the twin impact of poor local production and instability affecting Iranian supplies has significantly influenced prices.
He said saffron output in Kashmir last year dropped to a fraction of normal levels, while disruptions linked to developments in Iran further tightened market availability.
Iran produces nearly 90 per cent of the world's saffron, making it the dominant player in the international market. Much of the country’s production comes from the northeastern Khorasan region, often referred to as the global hub of saffron cultivation.
Traders say uncertainty in the region has contributed to higher procurement costs. According to growers and importers, Iranian saffron that typically retailed between Rs 150 and Rs 160 per gram is now being sold for around Rs 190 to Rs 200 per gram in many markets.
Recent developments in the Iran-Israel conflict have kept commodity traders on edge. Diplomatic efforts involving Washington and Tehran are continuing, but military tensions remain elevated. Growers and traders say fears of disruptions to trade corridors in the Gulf region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, have added a risk premium to several commodities, including saffron.
While saffron shipments have not been directly affected, traders say uncertainty over transportation, insurance and payment channels has made importers cautious, contributing to price volatility.
In India, Kashmir accounts for more than 90 per cent of domestic saffron production, with cultivation concentrated largely in the saffron fields of Pampore in the Pulwama district.
Known as Kashmir's ‘red gold', the crop has faced repeated setbacks due to erratic weather, inadequate rainfall, changing climate patterns and declining productivity.
Official figures highlight the volatility in production over recent years. Saffron output in Jammu and Kashmir stood at 17.33 tonnes in 2020-21 before declining to 14.87 tonnes in 2021-22 and 14.94 tonnes in 2022-23. Production rebounded sharply to 23.53 metric tonnes in 2023-24 but fell again to 19.58 metric tonnes in 2024-25.
Growers say weather-related disruptions continue to affect flowering and yields. Majeed said farmers have struggled with inconsistent climatic conditions that have made saffron cultivation increasingly unpredictable despite government efforts to improve irrigation and revive production.
Kashmiri saffron is primarily sold in two categories. One is Mongra, the premium all-red variety known for its strong aroma and colour, and the second one is Lacha, which contains a small portion of yellow threads along with the red stigmas.
According to growers, prices for both varieties have increased significantly in recent months. Majeed said premium Mongra saffron is currently fetching Rs 40 to Rs 50 more per gram than Lacha, reflecting strong demand and limited availability. “Saffron that was selling at around Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram a year ago is now fetching 30-40 per cent more,” he said.
Traders report that wholesale prices have climbed steadily as inventories shrink and replacement costs increase. Some retailers have begun purchasing smaller quantities while monitoring market conditions.
The rise in saffron prices is expected to affect several industries, including food processing, confectionery, hospitality, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Manufacturers of sweets and traditional food products, particularly ahead of festive and wedding seasons, are closely watching market trends.
Industry representatives say demand remains relatively stable because saffron is used in small quantities, but sustained price increases could eventually influence consumer purchasing decisions.
Rajesh Kumar, a Delhi-based saffron trader, said supplies from both Kashmir and Iran have tightened simultaneously, creating an unusual situation where buyers are competing for limited stock. He noted that the market has witnessed steady upward pressure on prices over the past several months.
Growers and traders expect saffron prices to remain firm in the near term. Majeed said reduced production in Kashmir and supply concerns in Iran have combined to create a shortage in the market. He added that unless production improves and international supply chains stabilise, prices are unlikely to ease significantly.
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