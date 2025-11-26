ETV Bharat / bharat

First Terror Attack, Now This: ASI To Keep Red Fort Closed For 10 Days In December

New Delhi: The Red Fort will be closed to public for 10 days in December. Traffic to this popular tourist spot will be strictly restricted between December 5 and December 14. The decision was taken in preparation for the UNESCO session on "Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage" that the Red Fort is going to host.

With tourist flow to the historic structure already affected by the terrorist car bomb attack near the entry to the fort on November 10, this closure is expected to further impact tourism-related activities, especially given that thousands of domestic and foreign tourists visit the Red Fort daily. However, ASI officials said that the restriction will only last for the stipulated period, and that the monument will be reopened to public immediately after December 14.

India is hosting this important UNESCO event for the first time. Nandini Bhattacharya Sahu, Joint Director-General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), said that the session on "Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage" will be held from December 8 to December 13. Delegations from more than 24 countries are participating in this prestigious global event.