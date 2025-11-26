First Terror Attack, Now This: ASI To Keep Red Fort Closed For 10 Days In December
The tourist attraction is hosting the UNESCO event on "Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage" between December 5-14 for the first time in India.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 11:43 AM IST
New Delhi: The Red Fort will be closed to public for 10 days in December. Traffic to this popular tourist spot will be strictly restricted between December 5 and December 14. The decision was taken in preparation for the UNESCO session on "Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage" that the Red Fort is going to host.
With tourist flow to the historic structure already affected by the terrorist car bomb attack near the entry to the fort on November 10, this closure is expected to further impact tourism-related activities, especially given that thousands of domestic and foreign tourists visit the Red Fort daily. However, ASI officials said that the restriction will only last for the stipulated period, and that the monument will be reopened to public immediately after December 14.
India is hosting this important UNESCO event for the first time. Nandini Bhattacharya Sahu, Joint Director-General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), said that the session on "Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage" will be held from December 8 to December 13. Delegations from more than 24 countries are participating in this prestigious global event.
It is estimated that over 1,000 international delegates will participate, including experts and officials involved in cultural heritage, conservation, and World Heritage management. The event will primarily focus on concrete measures for the protection and preservation of intangible cultural heritage worldwide and promoting international cooperation.
This conference is being seen as a major opportunity for India to strengthen its role in the field of cultural leadership and heritage conservation. Given that such a large-scale international event is taking place within the Red Fort complex, the ASI and local administration have decided to temporarily close the monument to tourists for security, preparation, and arrangements.
Prior to the event, necessary arrangements, stages, meeting spaces, and security protocols will be developed within the fort. Public movement has been restricted during this period to avoid crowds and security risks.
