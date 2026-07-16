ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort to Remain Closed To Public Till Aug 15

A view of the sunrise above the Red Fort, in New Delhi ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi's iconic Red Fort complex has been closed to the public from July 15 till the 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, according to an official order.

The order has been issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in view of the ongoing preparations for the Independence Day celebrations at the complex.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, it is hereby directed that the Red Fort shall remain closed for the public and general visitors from 15th July, 2026, to 15th August 2026, till the end of Independence Day celebrations, 2026," reads the order dated July 9.