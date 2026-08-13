ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Gets Ready For 80th Independence Day: 'Vande Mataram', Youth Power To Take Centre Stage

Armed Forces personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the 80th Independence Day, near Red Fort in New Delhi, on Thursday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Red Fort is set to host the 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the ceremony and addressing the nation from the historic ramparts.

This year's celebrations will mark 150 years of the enduring legacy of 'Vande Mataram' and highlight the contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' to India's journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047. For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered as part of the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.

The celebrations will bring together armed forces personnel, Delhi Police, NCC cadets, My Bharat volunteers, special guests from across the country and more than 1,500 people representing different states and Union Territories in traditional attire.

Army officials during the full-dress rehearsal for the 80th Independence Day, near Red Fort in New Delhi, on Thursday. (PTI)

PM Modi's Arrival, Guard Of Honour, Tricolour Hoisting And 21-Gun Salute

On arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The Defence Secretary will introduce Delhi Area General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General Rajesh Sethi to the Prime Minister. The GOC, Delhi Area will then escort him to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a General Salute.

The Prime Minister will subsequently inspect the Guard of Honour. The Guard of Honour will comprise one officer and 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Indian Army is the coordinating service for this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

Lieutenant Colonel Arjun Singh will command the Guard of Honour. Major Aditya Sharma will lead the Army contingent, Lieutenant Commander Neelam Rana the Naval contingent, Squadron Leader Vipin Kumar the Air Force contingent and Additional DCP Vineet Kumar the Delhi Police contingent.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth will receive him.

The GoC, Delhi Area will escort the Prime Minister to the dais for the hoisting of the National Flag. Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist the Prime Minister during the flag hoisting.

The unfurling of the Tricolour will coincide with a 21-gun salute by the ceremonial 1721 Field Battery. The battery will use indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and will be commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat. Naib Subedar Anuthosh Sarkar will serve as the Gun Position Officer.

The National Flag Guard, comprising one officer and 32 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police, will present the Rashtriya Salute.

Major Lokendra Singh Shekhawat will command the Inter-Services and Police Guard. Major Vikas Yadav will lead the Army contingent, Lieutenant Commander Abhilash the Naval contingent, Squadron Leader Umesh G the Air Force contingent and Additional DCP Vikas Meena the Delhi Police contingent.

School students sit in a formation spelling out 'Vande Mataram' during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day, near the Red Fort in New Delhi, on Thursday. (PTI)

'Vande Mataram' To Be Sung At Red Fort

Once the Tricolour is hoisted, it will receive a Rashtriya Salute. The Army band, comprising one JCO and 25 personnel, will play 'Vande Mataram', which will also be sung by everyone present at the Red Fort. The national anthem will follow.

Subedar Ishwar Singh will conduct the band. The ceremony will then take a spectacular aerial turn. Two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters will shower flower petals over the venue: one carrying the National Flag and the other carrying a flag depicting 'Vande Mataram'.

Wing Commander Rajat and Squadron Leader Ankit Varshney will pilot the helicopters. Following the aerial display, Prime Minister Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort.

2,500 NCC, My Bharat Volunteers To Form 'Vande Mataram'

At the conclusion of the Prime Minister's address, NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers will sing 'Vande Mataram', followed by the National Anthem.

A total of 2,500 boys and girls from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with My Bharat volunteers, will participate in the celebrations.