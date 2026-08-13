Red Fort Gets Ready For 80th Independence Day: 'Vande Mataram', Youth Power To Take Centre Stage
Nearly 5,000 special guests, 2,500 cadets and volunteers will join the ceremony, with nationwide events extending beyond Delhi.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Red Fort is set to host the 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the ceremony and addressing the nation from the historic ramparts.
This year's celebrations will mark 150 years of the enduring legacy of 'Vande Mataram' and highlight the contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' to India's journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047. For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered as part of the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.
The celebrations will bring together armed forces personnel, Delhi Police, NCC cadets, My Bharat volunteers, special guests from across the country and more than 1,500 people representing different states and Union Territories in traditional attire.
PM Modi's Arrival, Guard Of Honour, Tricolour Hoisting And 21-Gun Salute
On arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
The Defence Secretary will introduce Delhi Area General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General Rajesh Sethi to the Prime Minister. The GOC, Delhi Area will then escort him to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a General Salute.
The Prime Minister will subsequently inspect the Guard of Honour. The Guard of Honour will comprise one officer and 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Indian Army is the coordinating service for this year’s Independence Day celebrations.
Lieutenant Colonel Arjun Singh will command the Guard of Honour. Major Aditya Sharma will lead the Army contingent, Lieutenant Commander Neelam Rana the Naval contingent, Squadron Leader Vipin Kumar the Air Force contingent and Additional DCP Vineet Kumar the Delhi Police contingent.
After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth will receive him.
The GoC, Delhi Area will escort the Prime Minister to the dais for the hoisting of the National Flag. Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist the Prime Minister during the flag hoisting.
The unfurling of the Tricolour will coincide with a 21-gun salute by the ceremonial 1721 Field Battery. The battery will use indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and will be commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat. Naib Subedar Anuthosh Sarkar will serve as the Gun Position Officer.
The National Flag Guard, comprising one officer and 32 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police, will present the Rashtriya Salute.
Major Lokendra Singh Shekhawat will command the Inter-Services and Police Guard. Major Vikas Yadav will lead the Army contingent, Lieutenant Commander Abhilash the Naval contingent, Squadron Leader Umesh G the Air Force contingent and Additional DCP Vikas Meena the Delhi Police contingent.
'Vande Mataram' To Be Sung At Red Fort
Once the Tricolour is hoisted, it will receive a Rashtriya Salute. The Army band, comprising one JCO and 25 personnel, will play 'Vande Mataram', which will also be sung by everyone present at the Red Fort. The national anthem will follow.
Subedar Ishwar Singh will conduct the band. The ceremony will then take a spectacular aerial turn. Two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters will shower flower petals over the venue: one carrying the National Flag and the other carrying a flag depicting 'Vande Mataram'.
Wing Commander Rajat and Squadron Leader Ankit Varshney will pilot the helicopters. Following the aerial display, Prime Minister Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort.
2,500 NCC, My Bharat Volunteers To Form 'Vande Mataram'
At the conclusion of the Prime Minister's address, NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers will sing 'Vande Mataram', followed by the National Anthem.
A total of 2,500 boys and girls from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with My Bharat volunteers, will participate in the celebrations.
They will be seated along Gyanpath, opposite the Red Fort ramparts, and will form the words 'Vande Mataram'. View cutters depicting the theme 'Viksit Bharat@2047' will also be installed along Gyanpath.
5,000 Special Guests To Attend And Easier Access For Visitors
Around 5,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the celebrations. The list includes International Yoga Day volunteers, women entrepreneurs under the PM Mudra Yojana, beneficiaries of NAMASTE, PM AJAY and SEED, high-performing My Bharat volunteers, PMAY (Urban) beneficiaries, street vendors under PM SVANidhi and urban sanitation workers under the Swachh Bharat Mission.
Best-performing Delhi Metro workers, workers associated with Kartavya Path and Central Vista, youth innovators, scientists and innovators, Bharat Taxi drivers, Prime Minister Internship Scheme interns, start-ups supported under various government schemes and youth trained under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana will also attend.
The special guests will also include start-ups supported under the Start-up India Seed Fund, nursing orderlies and other staff of government hospitals in Delhi, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana beneficiaries, artisans under PM Vishwakarma, beneficiaries of the PM Shram Yogi Maandhan scheme and farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana.
Students who performed well in various quizzes and competitions conducted by Delhi government schools will also be among the guests.
In addition, more than 1,500 people from different states and Union Territories dressed in traditional attire have been invited.
Several arrangements have been made to make it easier for visitors to reach and access the venue. Twenty-five cloak rooms at six locations have been set up after the facility received a positive response during the Republic Day celebrations.
Around 200 volunteers, 100 from NCC and 100 from My Bharat, will assist visitors in reaching their designated enclosures, alongside police personnel.
NCC cadets will also be deployed at metro stations and parking areas to assist visitors who require wheelchairs.
Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on August 15, allowing people to reach the venue early. Metro services will be provided free of cost to invitees, with QR codes being issued along with e-invitations.
Parking will be available at Parade Ground for visitors carrying valid parking labels.
To improve pedestrian movement between upper and lower Subhash Marg, stronger ramps and stairs have been installed.
Traffic restrictions on the day of the ceremony will also be reflected on Google Maps and Mappls Maps to help citizens plan their movement.
This year's invitation card features Seva Teerth and the Dharma Chakra.
Given the possibility of rain, rain ponchos will be provided to invitees at Madhav Das Park and August 15 Park, as well as dignitaries seated at the ramparts.
Seating Enclosures Named After Indian Lakes
Moving away from VIP-centric nomenclature and highlighting water conservation, seating enclosures for this year's Independence Day celebrations have been named after major Indian lakes.
The 25 enclosures are named Badkhal, Bhimtal, Chandratal, Chilika, Dalpat Sagar, Dimna, Dudhsagar, Haflong, Harike, Hussain Sagar, Kanwar, Kankaria, Kolleru, Loktak, Lonar, Pangong Tso, Pulicat, Pushkar, Rabindra Sarobar, Ramgarh Tal, Rudrasagar, Sakhya Sagar, Shanti Sagar, Vembanad and Wular.
A post-event Swachhata campaign will be conducted at the Red Fort involving NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers. The campaign will focus on systematic plogging and prompt removal of waste once spectators leave the venue. With rain possible during the ceremony, drainage and sewage systems around the Red Fort and nearby areas are being thoroughly cleaned to prevent waterlogging and overflow.
Patriotic Band Performances Across 343 Locations
Independence Day celebrations will extend beyond the Red Fort, with band performances planned at 343 prominent locations across the country.
The performances will feature bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, Integrated Defence Staff, Railway Protection Force and Assam Rifles.
With the Red Fort ceremony bringing together the armed forces, young volunteers, innovators, entrepreneurs, workers, farmers, artisans and citizens from across the country, this year's Independence Day celebrations are set to combine the traditional grandeur of August 15 with the government’s focus on youth, self-reliance and the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.
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