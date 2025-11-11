ETV Bharat / bharat

'Detonators Used In Delhi Blast Linked To Faridabad Terror Module': Sources

A forensic official collects samples from the site in the aftermath of the blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The suspect driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort killing at least nine people allegedly also had truck with the Faridabad terror module where a huge cache of explosive material was seized, Delhi Police sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama resident and a doctor, was behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the explosion near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station.

Preliminary findings by police suggest ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators may have been used in the blast near the Red Fort that killed at least nine people, PTI quoted police sources as saying.

A police source said initial findings suggest a possible link between the Delhi blast to the Faridabad terror module where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized. "Final reports are awaited," the source added.

CCTV footage of the car that exploded showed a "masked man" driving the car. Police have deployed multiple teams to pore over the CCTVs from the vicinity of the Red Fort and adjoining routes.

Delhi Police remains on high alert after a powerful blast ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least nine people, injuring 20 people and leaving several vehicles gutted.

Hours before the blast in Delhi, eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module on Monday.

The 2,900 kg of explosive material recovered in Faridabad includes ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and sulphur. Of this, 360 kg of inflammable material suspected to be ammonium nitrate and some arms and ammunition were recovered, according to police.

Police sources alleged Umar Mohammad was another doctor in the Faridabad module that was already busted.

Umar Mohammad, who is a doctor by profession, was allegedly associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module, they said.

According to sources, a man named Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who has been arrested, is said to have given the Hyundai i20 car to Umar Mohammad.

After his fellow doctors who were part of the terror module were arrested, Umar Mohammad allegedly carried out this terror attack fearing that he too might be caught, sources added.

Following the blast, security across the national capital has been intensified, and vehicle checking at all border points intensified as well.