Red Fort Blast: Kin Begin Desperate Search For Loved Ones, Seek Updates After Tragedy

New Delhi: As the death toll rises from the blast near the Red Fort that occurred on Monday evening, relatives of the victims are enduring anxious hours, desperately seeking information about their loved ones.

Frustrated with the lack of updates, many are running from one room to another, trying to piece together news about their family members’ fate.

Intazar Khan, the cousin of victim Sameer Khan, expressed his frustration, saying, "I’ve been running from one room to another, approaching authorities, but no one is willing to provide any information. My efforts have been in vain."