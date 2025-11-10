Red Fort Blast: Kin Begin Desperate Search For Loved Ones, Seek Updates After Tragedy
Frustrated with the lack of updates, many are running from one room to another, trying to piece together news about their family members’ fate.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 11:45 PM IST
Updated : November 11, 2025 at 12:33 AM IST
New Delhi: As the death toll rises from the blast near the Red Fort that occurred on Monday evening, relatives of the victims are enduring anxious hours, desperately seeking information about their loved ones.
Intazar Khan, the cousin of victim Sameer Khan, expressed his frustration, saying, "I’ve been running from one room to another, approaching authorities, but no one is willing to provide any information. My efforts have been in vain."
Recalling the harrowing phone call he received after the explosion, Intazar said, "We were told Sameer had been injured and couldn’t reach out because his phone was lost. The caller said Sameer had been rushed to LNJP hospital. We came here immediately, but we still haven't received any news about him."
Virashat Khan shared a similar story, searching for his two friends, Aman and Nauman, at the same hospital. "They were shopping in Chandni Chowk and were on their way back to Shamli in Uttar Pradesh when the blast occurred. Chaos erupted around them. A caller informed me that they had been injured and shifted to LNJP, but when I arrived, I couldn’t get any information," Khan said, his voice tinged with worry. "I’m still trying to find out what happened to them, but no one here is offering any answers."
As families continue their search for loved ones, the silence from authorities only adds to their distress.
