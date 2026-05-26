ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Car Blast: Umer-Un-Nabi Used Fake Identity To Procure Chemicals For Making Explosives Says NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe has found that the key accused in the Delhi Red Fort car blast case used a fake identity to procure off-the-shelf chemicals for manufacturing explosives, official sources said on Tuesday.

The prime accused, Dr Umer Un Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden car and died in the blast, researched offline and online resources related to various chemicals and had set up a makeshift lab in his flat at Al Falah University in Faridabad for carrying out experiments with the objective of manufacturing a prototype explosive material, the sources said.

During the course of the investigation, the NIA sleuths got hold of a delivery challan dated September 25, 2024, from a small Mumbai trader that cracked open the supply chain for procuring materials needed for making explosives.

The challan was issued by the trader against a customised mixed metal oxide (MMO)-coated titanium anode, a specialised electrode used in an electrolysis process that the accused needed for their chemistry experiments, the sources said, quoting a chargesheet filed by the NIA recently.

According to the revelations made by the accused during their interrogation by the NIA, the electrolysis process was carried out at Umer's flat for making chlorates and perchlorates from a common salt solution -- a technique that he learnt in his research.

Chlorates and perchlorates are explosive substances which are normally used in fireworks. Although it was Umer who purchased the anode, the buyer's name and mobile number mentioned on the challan were those of someone else, the NIA probe has found.

Umer had created a fake identity using the mobile number in the name of "Mr Rahul Bhat" on the IndiaMART commercial platform, and posted his "product of interest as a fertiliser bag, acetone solvent, anode and chemicals, etc".