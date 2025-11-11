Red Fort Car Blast: CCTV Footage Shows i20 Parked For 3 Hours Before Explosion
CCTV footage shows the car parked near Red Fort at around 3:19 pm, remaining there for nearly three hours before it exited at 6:48 pm.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 7:25 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort, revealing crucial details from CCTV footage that tracked the suspect vehicle’s movements hours before the explosion.
The Delhi Police detained the owner of a car with Haryana registration in which an explosion occurred near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles. Late evening, Delhi Police detained the car owner, Mohd Salman and questioned him about the vehicle. Salman had sold it to a person named Devendra in Okhla a year and a half ago. Later, the vehicle was sold to someone in Ambala and then again sold to a man named Tariq in Pulwama. The Delhi police said they are tracing all the buyers.
According to Delhi Police sources, CCTV footage shows that the white i20 car was parked near the Red Fort parking area at around 3:19 pm, remaining there for nearly three hours before it exited the parking at approximately 6:48 pm. The car was seen leaving the parking area at a time when there was heavy crowd movement in the vicinity, police officials said.
The footage is being closely examined to determine who brought the vehicle to the parking area, who entered or exited the car, and who later drove it out. Investigators are also tracing the vehicle’s full route, from where it originated, how it reached the Red Fort parking, and how it later proceeded toward the traffic signal located directly in front of the monument.
Police officials confirmed that over 100 CCTV clips are being analysed, including footage from nearby roads and parking toll plazas, to map the vehicle’s journey and identify the suspect. “The suspect appears to be alone in the footage,” Delhi Police sources said, adding that the route toward Daryaganj is now under examination.
Investigators will also question the parking attendant on duty at the time to gather more information about the car’s arrival and departure.
A high alert has been sounded in Delhi, and security has been beefed up at city border points, with vehicle checking intensified. Panic gripped the blast site as fire billowed from burning cars following the explosion. (With PTI inputs)
Also Read: