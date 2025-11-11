ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Car Blast: CCTV Footage Shows i20 Parked For 3 Hours Before Explosion

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort, revealing crucial details from CCTV footage that tracked the suspect vehicle’s movements hours before the explosion.

The Delhi Police detained the owner of a car with Haryana registration in which an explosion occurred near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles. Late evening, Delhi Police detained the car owner, Mohd Salman and questioned him about the vehicle. Salman had sold it to a person named Devendra in Okhla a year and a half ago. Later, the vehicle was sold to someone in Ambala and then again sold to a man named Tariq in Pulwama. The Delhi police said they are tracing all the buyers.

According to Delhi Police sources, CCTV footage shows that the white i20 car was parked near the Red Fort parking area at around 3:19 pm, remaining there for nearly three hours before it exited the parking at approximately 6:48 pm. The car was seen leaving the parking area at a time when there was heavy crowd movement in the vicinity, police officials said.

The footage is being closely examined to determine who brought the vehicle to the parking area, who entered or exited the car, and who later drove it out. Investigators are also tracing the vehicle’s full route, from where it originated, how it reached the Red Fort parking, and how it later proceeded toward the traffic signal located directly in front of the monument.