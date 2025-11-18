ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: Video Glorifying Suicide Attack Found In Suicide Bomber's Phone

Police personnel at the site of a car blast near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered a mobile phone of the Red Fort suicide bomber, Dr Umar-un-Nabi, and the extracted data has provided chilling evidence to show that he had prepared a video justifying the suicide attack as a 'martyrdom operation'.

The critical evidence was unearthed after the detention and subsequent interrogation of Zahoor Illahi, brother of Umar who was driving the explosive-laden car that blasted outside Red Fort on November 10 killing 15 people, officials said on Tuesday.

Illahi was picked up by a special team formed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) G V Sundeep Chakravarthy as the entire white-collar terror module conspiracy began to unravel.

Initially feigning ignorance, Illahi eventually cracked under sustained questioning and told his interrogators that Umar, who was in the Kashmir valley between October 26 and 29, had handed him the mobile phone with explicit instructions to "dump it in water" if any news about him surfaced, the officials said.

Illahi subsequently led the police team to the dumping spot. Though the handset was damaged, forensic experts managed to extract the vital data, which strongly indicates Umar's deep radicalisation through exposure to violent extremist content that included watching radical videos pertaining to suicide bombings by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda.

Umar had also made various videos of himself talking about the suicide attack and claimed that such acts were one of the most praised acts in the religion.

The videos were shot in April this year with Umar, the 28-year-old doctor from Pulwama in Kashmir, speaking in a heavy accented voice. He described suicide bombings as "martyrdom operations” and asserted that such actions are not only permissible but are regarded as commendable within the context of jihad, they said.

A nearly two-minute-long video of Umar also made rounds on social media. It shows Umar struggling to articulate his thoughts clearly, often faltering throughout the recording, before abruptly concluding it. This video is part of a larger collection in which Umar is apparently rehearsing his statements.