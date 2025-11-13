ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: Suspects Pooled In Over Rs 26 Lakh To Buy Materials For Bomb-Making

Rapid Action Force (RAF) stand guard at the Red Fort car blast site, in New Delhi on Wednesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The doctors arrested in connection with the "white-collar terror module" had raised more than Rs 26 lakh to procure materials used in the deadly blast near Red Fort, an official said on Thursday.

The four suspects -- including Dr Muzammil Ganaie, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Shaheen Sayeed and Dr Umar Nabi -- had pooled in the amount in cash, which was handed over to Dr Umar for safekeeping and operational use, they said.

Dr Umar -- who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and was an assistant professor at Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad -- was behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 that exploded in the busy Red Fort area on Monday evening.

Investigators believe the fund was linked to a larger terror conspiracy.