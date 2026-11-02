ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Coordination Under Scrutiny As 2025 Red Fort Blast Revives Festive-Season Terror Concerns

New Delhi: With Diwali approaching on November 8, last year’s car explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort has revived concerns over the security of crowded markets, transport hubs and other public places during the festive season. The incident, which killed at least 11 people, came a day after the festival of Diwali and underscored the challenge of detecting threats before they turn into mass-casualty attacks.

One of the most significant precedents was the October 29, 2005, serial bombings in Delhi, just days before Diwali. Three explosions struck crowded markets, including Paharganj and Sarojini Nagar, as shoppers prepared for the festival. The attacks killed 66 people and injured hundreds, exposing the vulnerability of crowded commercial areas during peak shopping hours.

The response after the incident involved a major investigation, forensic examination and efforts to trace the perpetrators and their networks. The attacks reinforced the need for surveillance in markets, better crowd management, suspicious-object reporting mechanisms and coordination between local police and intelligence agencies.

Delhi remained vulnerable to attacks on public spaces in subsequent years. Serial blasts in September 2008 struck crowded areas of the capital, while a bombing outside the Delhi High Court in September 2011 killed 12 people. These incidents were not all linked to Diwali, but demonstrated that terrorists could exploit crowded locations and gaps in preventive security throughout the year.



“The larger lesson from these incidents is that festival-related vulnerability is not confined to one city or state. Markets, bus terminals, railway stations, religious sites and busy roads can become targets wherever intelligence gaps, inadequate access control or delayed responses create opportunities for attackers,” said Singh.



Red Fort investigation and multi-agency response



The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in its 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused persons linked to Al‑Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent and its offshoot Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, is investigating the devastating Red Fort car bomb explosion that killed 11 persons and injured several others.



Following the November 2025 explosion, Delhi Police, the National Investigation Agency, the National Security Guard (NSG) and forensic teams were involved in the response and investigation. Authorities examined CCTV footage, collected evidence and pursued leads to establish the circumstances of the blast.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah also convened several high-level security review meetings involving the Union Home Secretary, Intelligence Bureau director, Delhi Police commissioner and NIA chief, among others. The review highlighted the need to examine intelligence inputs, the investigation and the functioning of security agencies.



The response also extended beyond Delhi. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and other locations tightened security, increased patrolling and intensified checks at sensitive locations and inter-state borders.



Has security coordination improved?



“Following the several bomb blasts incident, the central government has undertaken various major counter-terrorism measures, focusing on intelligence enhancement, inter-agency coordination, addressing emerging threats through online radicalisation and encrypted digital platforms and strengthening of border security, which have significantly strengthened the capacity of Central and State law enforcement agencies for mitigation of terror risks,” a senior official from a security establishment (requesting anonymity) told this correspondent.



According to the official, inter-agency coordination between Central Agencies and State Police has enabled successful joint operations against terror modules, which are involved in recruitment and financing of terrorism.



“The Central agencies, such as the NIA, National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), supported by the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) platform, are increasingly leveraging digital tools for seamless data sharing and analysis,” the official said.



Reacting to such initiatives, Singh, however, said that a rapid response after an explosion is not the same as successful prevention. “The Red Fort incident raises a central question: were warning signs available to agencies, and, if so, were they identified, shared and acted upon in time?” Singh quipped.



The key test, according to Singh, is whether intelligence is converted into timely action at the district and police-station levels, particularly in crowded areas where large numbers of people gather with little notice.



Recent security-related developments



In February 2026, intelligence inputs about a possible terror threat to major cities, including a religious site in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area, prompted heightened security around markets and heritage sites.



Accordingly, police increased CCTV monitoring, vehicle checks and deployments of bomb-disposal squads and quick-response teams.

Praveen Dixit, former DG, Maharashtra police (Special Arrangement)

“These measures indicate investment in surveillance and operational preparedness, although they do not establish that every vulnerability associated with the 2025 blast has been eliminated,” said Praveen Dixit, former director general of Maharashtra police told ETV Bharat. Dixit said that for the November 6–11 festive period, the effectiveness of security arrangements will depend on sustained surveillance, verification of suspicious vehicles and objects, intelligence-sharing across state borders, and rapid communication between local police and central agencies.“During the festive season, it’s not only the police but also civilians who need to be alert,” said Dixit. Regarding the recent crackdown against the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), Dixit said that it was a major success for the Indian law enforcement agencies in eliminating the threat of terror. In August, security agencies simultaneously raided 14 states to dismantle the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) and arrested hundreds of people.

The challenge



The Red Fort blast has left security agencies with a continuing test---whether improved technology and coordination can move counter-terrorism from responding quickly after an attack to detecting and disrupting a plot before it reaches a crowded public place.

“The challenge is particularly acute in markets and transport hubs, where heavy crowds can complicate vehicle screening and emergency evacuation. Police must balance visible security with intelligence-led checks and avoid creating panic through unverified warnings,” Dixit added.

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