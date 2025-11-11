ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: Railways Beefs Up Security Arrangement, Major Stations On High Alert

Bomb disposal squad checks premises of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), after security was beefed up following a blast near the Red Fort that claimed eight lives and left several injured, in Mumbai on Monday ( PTI )

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that all major railway stations in the country are on high alert with special security arrangements. In a post on X, he said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic blast in Delhi. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the recovery of the injured. All major railway stations are on high alert with special security arrangements.”

New Delhi: Following the car blast that killed at least 12 people near the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday, the Indian Railways has beefed up security arrangements at stations, tracks, and its establishments across the country. Several areas have been placed on high alert, with strict checking being done at stations.

“Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel are on high alert, and they are keeping strict vigil at stations and trains for the safety of railways and their passengers. Security staff have intensified special checking in station premises and trains, and sniffer dogs have been put on alert,” Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (I&P) Railway Board, told ETV Bharat.

“Stations and trains are being checked with sniffer dogs squared in coordination with security personnel,” Kumar added. Meanwhile, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said that extra security personnel have already been deployed at entry and exit points of major stations for checking suspicious persons and their luggage to ensure proper security of travellers.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, “RPF and GRP personnel keep strict vigil at station premises through CCTV cameras. If security personnel suspect any person, then they conduct a thorough check of the concerned person’s luggage.” As per railway officials, crowded areas like cloak rooms, waiting halls, and lobbies and areas where large numbers of passengers gather, are being kept under constant vigil. Security checks of all empty rakes are also being conducted with sniffer dogs.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has also enhanced security arrangements at Metro Stations and IGI Airport following the blast.