ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: Congress Leaders Express Shock And Extend Condolences To Bereaved Families

A forensic team member carries a packet of evidence while examining the site of a car blast near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, in New Delhi, Monday, November 10. ( IANS )

“In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured,” LoP Rahul Gandhi posted.

Taking it to X, LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful.”

New Delhi: Reacting to the blast incident at Delhi’s Red Fort in which at least ten people have lost their lives, along with more than a dozen getting injured, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Similarly, Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi, also termed the incident “heartbreaking” and said, “May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured.”

Taking to X, the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, "Extremely distressing to hear about the news of a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station, Delhi. Initial reports suggest that several precious lives have been lost in this incident. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured."

Kharge has demanded a thorough probe into this blast so that those responsible are held accountable.

The explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday has sent panic across the national capital and caused authorities in the Delhi-NCR area, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai to sound a high alert. Notably, the J&K Police earlier in the morning busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far. According to J&K Police, the crackdown follows the discovery of Jaish-e-Mohammad posters pasted at various locations in Bunpora Nowgam, Srinagar, on October 19, threatening police and security forces.

This seizure, followed by the explosion at Red Fort, occurs just a day before the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections.