Red Fort Blast Accused Used Ghost SIM Cards To Talk To Pakistani Handlers, Reveals Probe

Srinagar/New Delhi: Probe into the Red Fort car blast in Delhi on November 10 last year, has brought to fore yet another startling fact. Officials said, the accused, used a sophisticated web of ghost SIM cards and encrypted apps to coordinate with Pakistani handlers.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had issued a directive on November 28 last year, mandating that app-based communication services like WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal must be continuously linked to an active, physical SIM card within the device.

The officials said the probe revealed a web of ghost SIM cards being used by the arrested doctors, including Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather and others, as part of a tactical dual-phone protocol to evade security agencies. Each accused, including Dr Umar-un-Nabi, who was killed while driving the explosives-laden vehicle near the Red Fort, carried two to three mobile handsets, the probe revealed.

The accused carried a clean phone registered in their own names for routine personal and professional use to avoid suspicion and the other was used exclusively for WhatsApp and Telegram communication with their handlers in Pakistan (identified by codenames 'Ukasa', 'Faizan', and 'Hashmi'). The SIM cards for the secondary devices were issued in the names of unsuspecting civilians whose Aadhaar details were misused, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police further unearthed a separate racket where SIMs were issued using fake Aadhaar cards. As per the officials, the security agencies noted a disturbing trend where these compromised SIMs remained active on messaging platforms across the border in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) or Pakistan.

By exploiting features that allow messaging apps to run without a physical SIM in the device, the handlers were able to direct the module to learn IED assembly via YouTube and plot attacks, despite the recruits initially wanting to join conflict zones in Syria or Afghanistan.