Red Fort Blast: Probe Indicates 'Accidental' Detonation Of Explosives; Bomber Searched Internet For Faridabad

A National Security Guard personnel walks past a forensic van at the site of the Red Fort car blast, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Kashmir doctor turned suspected suicide bomber responsible for the Delhi blast may have "accidentally triggered" a hastily assembled explosive device during transportation, as he was spooked by the arrest of his accomplices and the huge seizure in Faridabad, initial probe into the case has indicated. The Pulwama-based doctor, Umar Nabi, who was driving the car used in the explosion that claimed 12 lives, had alleged links to the terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from Faridabad, just outside of Delhi. Police investigation also reveals that Nabi, while waiting in a parking lot near the blast site, searched the internet for updates on the arrests in Faridabad. National Security Guard (NSG) team investigates the site of the blast. (ANI) On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police took a DNA sample from Nabi's mother to establish the relation. "The suspect was likely spooked after the raid in Faridabad which forced him to relocate hastily, increasing the chance of a mishap. The incident appears to have shifted from a suspected suicide attack to an unintended explosion during transport," a senior police officer said. However, police are probing all angles, including suicide bomber attack, sources said. The officer said that intelligence teams' first assessment suggests the improvised explosive device (IED) was assembled incorrectly, which limited its destructive effect. Mangled remains of cars being removed from the spot of explosion. (ANI) "The bomb was premature and not fully developed, thus limiting the impact. The explosion did not create a crater and no shrapnel or projectiles were found," he added. The Red Fort blast on a busy Monday evening came hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Samples Collected From Blast Site Meanwhile, the Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory has collected 40 samples from the blast site, which include mangled remains of the vehicle and human body parts, and these will be analysed for chemical traces. The laboratory has constituted a special team for analysis of samples, sources said. The Delhi Police's FIR called the explosion "a bomb blast" as it invoked sections pertaining to conspiracy and punishment for a terror attack under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said. The house of Dr Umar Nabi in Pulwama. (ANI) Initially, it was claimed that three people were in the car during the blast. However, it is now clear that only Nabi, who was on the run after the busting of the terror module, was driving the i20 car when the blast took place.