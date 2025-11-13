ETV Bharat / bharat

New CCTV Footage of Red Fort Blast Shows Exact Moment Of Explosion

The footage shows the car moving slowly amidst autos, e-rickshaws, and other vehicles before it suddenly bursts into flames.

Red Fort Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment Of Explosion
Screengrab from the CCTV video that shows the exact moment of the explosion (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 13, 2025 at 10:03 AM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: A new CCTV footage, capturing the exact moment the white Hyundai i20 car exploded in the middle of heavy evening traffic near Delhi's Red Fort earlier this week, has emerged.

The footage, recorded by a traffic camera near Red Fort Metro Station Gate Number 1, shows the car moving slowly amidst autos, e-rickshaws, and other vehicles before it suddenly bursts into flames. Within seconds, the vehicle is engulfed by a huge red fireball, followed by a thick plume of smoke rising into the sky, sending nearby commuters running for safety.

Red Fort Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment Of Explosion (PTI)

The impact of the blast was so intense that several nearby vehicles were damaged. The area was immediately thrown into chaos as people scrambled to help the injured. Another CCTV video recorded by a surveillance camera installed at the Red Fort crossing, that emerged on Wednesday, showed busy traffic movements before a sudden fireball engulfed the screen. The camera has captured how a routine evening on the city's busy streets turned into chaos within seconds.

The visual, which was recorded by a surveillance camera installed at the Red Fort crossing, showed busy traffic movements before a sudden fireball engulfed the screen. The footage shows slow-moving traffic at the Red Fort crossing with cars, bikes and buses inching forward under the streetlights. In the blink of an eye, a sudden flash lit up the screen, followed by a ball of fire that engulfed the frame. Following the blast, people ran for safety as vehicles came to a halt and smoke filled the area completely.

As per officials, the blast originated from a Hyundai i20 car seen in the footage just before the explosion. The vehicle appears to slow down near the signal before the fireball erupts, suggesting the explosives were inside. The investigation has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is now examining over a hundred CCTV clips from nearby cameras to trace the car's route and identify everyone involved.

