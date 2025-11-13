ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: Kanpur Cardiologist Detained By ATS; Links With Arrested Lady Doctor Under Scanner

A CFSL team examines the site of the car explosion near the Red Fort during the ongoing investigation, in New Delhi on Wednesday, ( IANS )

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has detained a medical student from Kanpur as part of its investigation into the recent Delhi blast, officials said on Thursday.

Dr Mohammad Arif (32), a first-year Doctor of Medicine (Cardiology) student at the state-run Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College, was taken into custody from an undisclosed location, a senior official told PTI.

An Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team searched his rented accommodation at Ashok Nagar in Nazirabad, seized his mobile phone and laptop for forensic examination, and took him to Delhi for questioning.

"He is likely to be confronted with those already arrested in the case," the official added.

Arif, a native of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, came under the ATS radar following disclosures made during the interrogation of former GSVM professor Dr Shaheen Sayeed, who had earlier been arrested in the same case. Investigators suspect that Arif was in regular contact with Dr Shaheen and her brother Dr Parvez, both of whom have been questioned extensively.

Sources said that on the day of the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, Arif was in telephonic contact with individuals allegedly linked to Dr Shaheen's network. He had also visited Jammu and Kashmir recently, which raised further suspicion. When ATS personnel reached his residence, he allegedly attempted to delete data from his phone but officials seized the device in time.

Preliminary analysis of his call records and chats is said to have indicated communication with the alleged mastermind and other suspects. Investigators believe the group used a shared e-mail ID to exchange draft messages, a method often employed by terror outfits to avoid electronic surveillance.