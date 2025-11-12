ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast Issue Raised In Parliamentary Panel, Chairperson Declines Discussion: Source

Security personnel stand guard at the site of a car explosion near the Red Fort that killed 13 people on November 10, in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The issue of the blast near Red Fort was raised in a meeting of a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Wednesday, but the Chairperson of the panel refused to discuss the matter, a source said.

According to a member who was present in the meeting, the issue of the blast near Red Fort, in which 12 persons were killed, was raised by an MP of the Trinamool Congress. The TMC MP also raised concerns over the alleged intelligence failure.

The source said the Chairperson Radha Mohan Das Agrawal refused to take up the discussion, and also did not allow any suo motu statements on the issue.