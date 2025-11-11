Red Fort Blast: 'How Grave Lapses In Security Were Allowed?' Asks Abhishek, Mahua Moitra Targets Modi-Shah
Abhisekh Banerjee said yesterday's Red Fort blast and recovery of explosives from Faridabad have raised alarming questions about internal security and decline in vigilance.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST
Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has blamed the Union Home Ministry for the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening.
Trinamool Congress all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee raised questions on 'grave lapses' in the security arrangements in the national capital and demanded an impartial, time-bound investigation to uncover the truth.
His colleague, MP Mahua Moitra, on the other hand, has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Taking to his X handle, Banerjee said he was "deeply shocked and anguished" and extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of those injured. "I am deeply shocked and anguished to learn of the tragic explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which has reportedly claimed several lives and left many others injured. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families and my prayers are with those recovering from their injuries," he posted on his X handle.
The Trinamool Congress leader said that Delhi Police, under the Union Home Ministry, is responsible for maintaining law and order and questioned as to how "such grave lapses" were allowed.
"It is extremely distressing that such an incident has taken place in the heart of our National Capital. The Delhi Police, which is directly under the Union Home Ministry, bears the primary responsibility for maintaining law and order. How, then are such grave lapses in security being allowed to occur?" his post read.
"Only yesterday morning, nearly 350 kg of explosives and an assault rifle were recovered from Faridabad in Haryana. Viewed together, these incidents raise alarming questions about internal security and the evident decline in vigilance," he added.
Banerjee has demanded an investigation into the incident. "An impartial, time-bound investigation must be conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under court supervision if necessary, to uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable," he wrote.
Mahua Moitra, one of the most vocal MPs of the party, hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on her X handle saying, India needs a capable Home Minster not a full time Hate Campaign Minister. Isn’t it Amit Shah‘s duty to protect both our borders as well as our cities? Why is he failing so spectacularly on all counts?"
Tagging PM Modi's post on India needs a strong government, Moitra said, "Yes. India needs a strong Government to protect us. Other career opportunities await your Honourable self."
