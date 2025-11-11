ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: 'How Grave Lapses In Security Were Allowed?' Asks Abhishek, Mahua Moitra Targets Modi-Shah

Police personnel near charred vehicles at Red Fort blast site ( IANS )

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has blamed the Union Home Ministry for the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening. Trinamool Congress all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee raised questions on 'grave lapses' in the security arrangements in the national capital and demanded an impartial, time-bound investigation to uncover the truth. Abhishek Banerjee (ETV Bharat) His colleague, MP Mahua Moitra, on the other hand, has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Taking to his X handle, Banerjee said he was "deeply shocked and anguished" and extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of those injured. "I am deeply shocked and anguished to learn of the tragic explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which has reportedly claimed several lives and left many others injured. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families and my prayers are with those recovering from their injuries," he posted on his X handle.