Red Fort Blast Effect: Bus Tyre Burst Causes Panic In Delhi's Mahipalpur

New Delhi: Days after the Red Fort car explosion on Monday, with the capital on the edge, a loud blast-like sound near Radisson Hotel in Mahipalpur, which is close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, caused panic among residents and passersby. Many, mistaking it for an explosion, ran in different directions.

The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call at 9.19 am from a person who said he was on his way to Gurugram when he heard the loud sound. A fire official said that following the call, they quickly deployed three fire tenders.

By the time the fire tenders reached the spot, Delhi Police had already arrived. Together, they conducted a lengthy investigation, but found nothing. Eventually, a guard told them that the loud sound was that of a rear tyre of a bus that had burst nearby. The bus was apparently going towards Dhaula Kuan. The guard also said that since the bus had double tyres on its rear axle, the damage was minimal and it was driven off after the driver had inspected the damage.

Vasant Kunj police stated that the situation is completely normal, that they have reassured locals that there is no danger.