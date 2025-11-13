Red Fort Blast Effect: Bus Tyre Burst Causes Panic In Delhi's Mahipalpur
Delhi Fire Services and Vasant Kunj police said a guard said the blast-like sound came from the bursting of the rear tyre of a bus.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 11:19 AM IST
New Delhi: Days after the Red Fort car explosion on Monday, with the capital on the edge, a loud blast-like sound near Radisson Hotel in Mahipalpur, which is close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, caused panic among residents and passersby. Many, mistaking it for an explosion, ran in different directions.
The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call at 9.19 am from a person who said he was on his way to Gurugram when he heard the loud sound. A fire official said that following the call, they quickly deployed three fire tenders.
By the time the fire tenders reached the spot, Delhi Police had already arrived. Together, they conducted a lengthy investigation, but found nothing. Eventually, a guard told them that the loud sound was that of a rear tyre of a bus that had burst nearby. The bus was apparently going towards Dhaula Kuan. The guard also said that since the bus had double tyres on its rear axle, the damage was minimal and it was driven off after the driver had inspected the damage.
Vasant Kunj police stated that the situation is completely normal, that they have reassured locals that there is no danger.
Although the Mahipalpur incident turned out to be harmless, it is clear that an atmosphere of fear prevails in the capital following the Red Fort blast. The police have appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious activity, while avoiding rumors that could spread unnecessary panic.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, "The caller was contacted and he said he had heard the sound while he was on the way to Gurugram. We checked everything and found nothing alarming."
"During local enquiry, a guard told us that the rear tyre of a bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst and the sound came from that," the DCP said. (with PTI inputs)
