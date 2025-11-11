ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: With E-Rickshaw Driver Dead, Family Caught Between Grief, Anxiety Over Repaying Vehicle Loan

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: A day after the terrible blast near Delhi's Red Fort that took 12 lives and left at least 20 injured, the families affected are still in mourning and disbelief. Among the dead is Jumman, a 35-year-old battery-operated rickshaw (e-rickshaw) driver from Shastri Park. His family was left in agony for more than 24 hours before police confirmed his death on Tuesday morning.

A Familiar Route Ends In Tragedy

Jumman's uncle, Mohammad Idris, told ETV Bharat that Jumman was dropped off at his usual pick-up and drop-off site in Chandni Chowk, sometime before the blast. "He had gone to the same place he does every day. He was last spotted near the Red Fort at around 6 pm. Then, we lost all contact with him," Idris said.

When Jumman failed to return home, his family started getting worried. They tracked the GPS on his e-rickshaw, which showed he had last stopped near Red Fort's Gate No 1, close to where the explosion happened.

“The GPS signal was active for a few minutes. Then it went off,” Idris added. “We rushed to the spot, but by then, the area had been cordoned off. Police didn’t allow us to enter.”

Desperate for answers, the family began visiting hospitals. “We went to LNJP Hospital, but they didn’t let us in. Someone told us to check the mortuary. We searched everywhere, but there was no confirmation,” Idris recalled. “We filed a complaint at the Chandni Chowk police station and kept waiting. We hoped he might just be injured.”

Wife Identifies Him Through Clothes

Jumman’s physically impaired wife, Tanuja, broke down as she identified her husband’s body late Tuesday morning. Idris recounted the painful moment, “He was wearing the same jacket and shirt in which he had left home. His face and legs were gone, but from the clothes, his daughter first identified and called out "This is my papa". Then Tanuja recognised him,” he said.

E-Rickshaw Driver Jumman (ETV Bharat)

According to Idris, Jumman had spoken to his wife at around 2 pm on Monday, saying he would return home and have a late lunch after finishing his rides. “He has three young children, a wife, three sisters, and his mother, Munni. He was the only earning member of the family,” Idris said, his voice heavy with emotion.