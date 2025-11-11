Red Fort Blast: With E-Rickshaw Driver Dead, Family Caught Between Grief, Anxiety Over Repaying Vehicle Loan
Jumman’s body was first recognised by his daughter, then identified by his wife Tanuja at LNJP Hospital on Tuesday morning.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 6:13 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: A day after the terrible blast near Delhi's Red Fort that took 12 lives and left at least 20 injured, the families affected are still in mourning and disbelief. Among the dead is Jumman, a 35-year-old battery-operated rickshaw (e-rickshaw) driver from Shastri Park. His family was left in agony for more than 24 hours before police confirmed his death on Tuesday morning.
A Familiar Route Ends In Tragedy
Jumman's uncle, Mohammad Idris, told ETV Bharat that Jumman was dropped off at his usual pick-up and drop-off site in Chandni Chowk, sometime before the blast. "He had gone to the same place he does every day. He was last spotted near the Red Fort at around 6 pm. Then, we lost all contact with him," Idris said.
When Jumman failed to return home, his family started getting worried. They tracked the GPS on his e-rickshaw, which showed he had last stopped near Red Fort's Gate No 1, close to where the explosion happened.
“The GPS signal was active for a few minutes. Then it went off,” Idris added. “We rushed to the spot, but by then, the area had been cordoned off. Police didn’t allow us to enter.”
Desperate for answers, the family began visiting hospitals. “We went to LNJP Hospital, but they didn’t let us in. Someone told us to check the mortuary. We searched everywhere, but there was no confirmation,” Idris recalled. “We filed a complaint at the Chandni Chowk police station and kept waiting. We hoped he might just be injured.”
Wife Identifies Him Through Clothes
Jumman’s physically impaired wife, Tanuja, broke down as she identified her husband’s body late Tuesday morning. Idris recounted the painful moment, “He was wearing the same jacket and shirt in which he had left home. His face and legs were gone, but from the clothes, his daughter first identified and called out "This is my papa". Then Tanuja recognised him,” he said.
According to Idris, Jumman had spoken to his wife at around 2 pm on Monday, saying he would return home and have a late lunch after finishing his rides. “He has three young children, a wife, three sisters, and his mother, Munni. He was the only earning member of the family,” Idris said, his voice heavy with emotion.
The family had spent an anxious night outside LNJP Hospital. “Bodies kept coming in, one after another. We kept checking, hoping he’d be among the injured, not the dead,” said Idris.
“Around 8 am, the police finally called and confirmed his death. His lower legs were missing, his face unrecognisable. We will be allowed to take the body after completing all paperwork.”
A Shattered Family
For Jumman’s family, life has turned upside down. “We never thought this would happen,” Idris said. “We couldn’t sleep the whole night. We kept telling ourselves that maybe he’s hurt and will return.”
Jumman sister Gudiya told ETV Bharat, “I am shattered that my brother left me. They are not even handling the body to us. We are crying here since morning. No one is there for us. No one is for poor people.”
Tanuja is in shock. “He left home in the afternoon, saying he would eat later. Now he’s gone forever. Who will take care of our children?” she said through tears.
Jumman's brother-in-law Mohammad Naushad, also an e-rickshaw driver, told ETV Bharat, “The body we saw in the hospital was beyond recognition. Jumman had no face, no hands, no legs. Only his chest and stomach remained."
"Two of his sisters, along with his wife and children, came to identify the body, while his third sister is on her way from Mawad.”
Naushad recalled, “At first, my wife, who is Jumman’s sister, told me he was missing. I went to Red Fort to look for him, but the area was sealed off by police barricades. Then, his sisters, mother, and wife joined the search. We spent the entire night looking for him on the roads. In the morning, we went to the Shastri Park police station near Jumman’s home. Then, a policeman called to ask us to come to the LNJP mortuary. When his wife identified him from his jacket and t-shirt, we were all devastated. Only God can help us now.”
Calls For Help And Accountability
The family has appealed to the government for financial support. “There is no one left to earn in the family as the loan of the e-rikshaw he drove is still pending,” Idris said. “The government should help people like us, just as other states do after such tragedies.”
Many locals around Red Fort echoed his anger and frustration. “What do people who carry out such acts get from killing innocent people?” asked one of Jumman’s fellow e-rickshaw drivers.
As investigators continue to probe the cause of the explosion, families of victims like Jumman are left to pick up the pieces of shattered lives. For them, Monday’s blast was not just a national tragedy, but a personal catastrophe that robbed a family of its only breadwinner and left three children waiting for a father who will never return.
