Delhi Blast: DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Nabi Was Driving Car That Exploded, Say Police Sources

CCTV grab of prime suspect Dr Umar Nabi when he went to mosque near Turkman Gate before the attack. ( ANI )

"The DNA results confirm that it was indeed Umar who was driving the fateful vehicle," PTI reported, quoting a source.

The DNA samples of Umar's mother were collected on Tuesday and sent for examination, the sources said, adding that they were analysed along with the remains gathered from the blast site.

New Delhi: In a breakthrough in the Red Fort blast case, the DNA test of samples collected from the explosion site has confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded on Monday, police sources said on Thursday.

"His DNA sample matched 100 per cent with that of his mother and brother, leaving no doubt about his presence in the vehicle at the time of the explosion. The DNA was extracted from bone fragments, teeth, and pieces of clothing recovered from inside the mangled remains of the i20," sources said.

Umar was a key member of a "white collar" terror module busted earlier this week. He hails from Koil village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Hours after police busted the terror module with links to proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and arrested eight people, including three doctors, the high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car near Delhi's Red Fort area on Monday evening.

CCTV captures Dr Umar Nabi driving the car shortly before the explosion. (PTI)

Around 3,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate and sulphur were seized after police busted the terror module, which spanned across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The blast occurred close to one of India’s most iconic monuments, raising alarm over the breach in the high-security zone surrounding the Red Fort.

A CFSL team examines the site of the car explosion near the Red Fort during the ongoing investigation, in New Delhi on Wednesday (IANS)

In the aftermath of the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the probe from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. NIA officials have cordoned off the area and are conducting forensic examinations of the debris, including explosive residues, vehicle components, and digital evidence.

Sources also revealed that Umar had left his Faridabad residence earlier that day, informing colleagues that he was attending a personal engagement in Delhi.