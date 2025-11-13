ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police Yet To Identify Two Bodies, DNA Matching Underway

New Delhi: Police are yet to identify two of the individuals who died in the blast near Gate No. 1 of Delhi Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening while the death toll rose to 13 after another injured succumbed to his injuries at LNJP Hospital this morning.

Officers of the Kotwali police station and Red Fort outpost said relatives of the deceased have not approached them even two days after the incident. All kinds of efforts are on to identify the unidentified bodies, they said adding, photographs related to the bodies have been sent to all police stations so that anyone who comes searching for their loved ones can identify them. This apart, police personnel are continuously visiting hospitals, mortuaries, and surrounding areas to gather information about missing people.

According to the police, most bodies were charred with severed parts, making facial identification difficult. For instance, among the two unidentified bodies, one has its limbs intact, while the other has only its abdomen and chest undamaged. Investigating agencies have collected the DNA samples from the bodies and process of matching those with the DNAs of suspects or families of missing individuals has begun.