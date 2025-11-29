ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Court Sends Three Doctors, Preacher To 10-Day Judicial Custody

An accused in the Red Fort blast case, face covered, while being produced at the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, Saturday, November 29, 2025. Four accused are scheduled to be produced before the court on Saturday in connection with the case. ( IANS )

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sent three doctors and a preacher, who were arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast, to 10 days' judicial custody. All four accused, Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather and Shaheena Saeed as well as Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay, were produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, who sent them to 10-day judicial custody.

As of now, the NIA has arrested seven persons accused in the case, which is linked to a "white-collar" terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack," the NIA said in a statement.