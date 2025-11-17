Red Fort Blast: Delhi Court Sends Accused To 10-Day NIA Custody

ETV Bharat / bharat

Published : November 17, 2025 at 2:13 PM IST

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court on Monday (November 17) remanded Amir Rashid Ali, an accused in the Red Fort blast case, to 10 days custody of the NIA.

Ali was arrested on November 16 and produced before the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Patiala House Court on November 17. This marks the first arrest made by the NIA in the case.

Ali, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, is accused of assisting the main accused, Umar Un Nabi, by allegedly arranging for the procurement of the Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion. Authorities said the vehicle, which detonated near the Red Fort on November 10 and was registered in Ali’s name, was obtained as part of the planned attack.

The blast claimed 13 lives and left 32 people injured, devastating dozens of families. Eyewitnesses described a deafening explosion and chaotic scenes with debris and human remains.

According to the NIA, its initial probe indicates that Ali allegedly conspired with suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi to execute the attack by helping facilitate access to the vehicle used.

Umar, a doctor and assistant professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University in Faridabad, was driving the explosives-laden vehicle at the time of the detonation. The agency has forensically confirmed his identity and seized an additional vehicle linked to him for examination.

The NIA took over the case from Delhi Police and launched a multi-state investigation, coordinating with police forces in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. So far, the agency has examined 73 witnesses, including injured survivors, and continues to pursue leads to uncover the broader conspiracy behind the bombing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier stated that all possible angles were being scrutinised, with multiple agencies involved in determining the motive and source of the explosives.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered a case under UAPA Sections 16 and 18, the Explosives Act and other relevant IPC provisions at the Kotwali police station.

Agencies continue to investigate and work to identify more individuals connected to the terror plot.

