Red Fort Blast: Delhi Court Sends Accused To 10-Day NIA Custody

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court on Monday (November 17) remanded Amir Rashid Ali, an accused in the Red Fort blast case, to 10 days custody of the NIA.

Ali was arrested on November 16 and produced before the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Patiala House Court on November 17. This marks the first arrest made by the NIA in the case.

Ali, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, is accused of assisting the main accused, Umar Un Nabi, by allegedly arranging for the procurement of the Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion. Authorities said the vehicle, which detonated near the Red Fort on November 10 and was registered in Ali’s name, was obtained as part of the planned attack.

The blast claimed 13 lives and left 32 people injured, devastating dozens of families. Eyewitnesses described a deafening explosion and chaotic scenes with debris and human remains.

According to the NIA, its initial probe indicates that Ali allegedly conspired with suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi to execute the attack by helping facilitate access to the vehicle used.