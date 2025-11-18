ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Court Remands Suicide Bomber's 'Co-Conspirator' To 10-Day NIA Custody

Jasir Bilal Wani, a key accused in car bomb blast near Red Fort, being brought to the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent to 10 days' NIA custody Jasir Bilal, an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in connection with the Red Fort car blast that claimed 15 lives. Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna allowed the NIA's plea seeking custodial interrogation of the accused.

Mediapersons were barred from entering the court premises, which virtually turned the proceedings 'in camera'. A heavy deployment of police and the Rapid Action Force was made in the court premises. On standby were several personnel in anti-riot gear.