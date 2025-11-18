ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Court Remands Suicide Bomber's 'Co-Conspirator' To 10-Day NIA Custody

NIA arrested Jasir Bilal Wani in Srinagar, who worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan out terror attacks.

Red Fort Blast
Jasir Bilal Wani, a key accused in car bomb blast near Red Fort, being brought to the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 3:14 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent to 10 days' NIA custody Jasir Bilal, an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in connection with the Red Fort car blast that claimed 15 lives. Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna allowed the NIA's plea seeking custodial interrogation of the accused.

Mediapersons were barred from entering the court premises, which virtually turned the proceedings 'in camera'. A heavy deployment of police and the Rapid Action Force was made in the court premises. On standby were several personnel in anti-riot gear.

A resident of Qazigund in Anantnag, Wani was arrested in Srinagar on Monday for allegedly providing technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the bomb blast, the agency said in a statement.

In a statement on Monday, the NIA termed Wani an active co-conspirator behind the attack, who worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the "terror carnage." On Monday, the court remanded Amir Rashid Ali, a key accused in the case, to NIA custody for 10 days. The agency had told the court that Amir allegedly arranged a safe house and provided logistical support to Nabi.

Also Read

  1. NIA Arrests Another Kashmir Resident In Delhi Blast Case; 'Worked Closely With' Suicide Bomber Umar
  2. Amir Arranged Safe House, Logistical Support For Dr Umar Nabi: NIA To Delhi Court

TAGGED:

DELHI CAR BLAST
DELHI LATEST
NIA CUSTODY JASIR BILAL
UMAR UN NABI
RED FORT BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.