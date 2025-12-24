ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of 7 Accused Till January 8

Police produce the accused in the Red Fort blast case before the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Adeel, Shaheen, Muzammil, Amir, Jasir, Soyab and Mufti Irfan are produced before the court. ( IANS )

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of seven accused in the Red Fort blast case by 15 days. The court remanded Dr Adeel Rather, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay, Jasir Bilal Wani, Amir Rashid Ali and Soyab in judicial custody for 15 more days.

Earlier, the three doctors and Wagay were sent to 12 days of judicial custody on December 12. Ali and Wani were remanded in 14 days of judicial custody on December 10. Soyab was sent to five days of judicial custody on December 19. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) produced the seven accused at the Patiala House Court amid tight security on Wednesday, upon the expiry of their previous judicial custody period.

Mediapersons were barred from covering the proceedings. The seven accused were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma, who remanded all of them in judicial custody till January 8. PTI had earlier reported that the sophisticated terror module spearheaded by a group of doctors was actively scouting for a suicide bomber since last year, with Umar-un-Nabi being the alleged key planner.

Umar-un-Nabi was driving the explosive-laden Hyundai i20 car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10. Ali was arrested on November 16 for allegedly facilitating the purchase of a car that was eventually used as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) to trigger the blast near the Mughal-era monument.