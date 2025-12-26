ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: Court Extends NIA Custody Of Two Accused

New Delhi: A court here on Friday extended the NIA custody of two accused in the Red Fort blast case. Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma allowed the probe agency to quiz the accused Yasir Ahmed Dar in its custody for ten more days, while the other accused Dr Bilal Naseer Malla will be quizzed for eight more days.

Media persons were barred from covering the proceedings. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigations, Umar-un-Nabi, who was driving the explosive-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10, was the alleged planner of the terrorist attack that left 15 people dead.