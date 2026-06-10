Red Fort Blast Case: Saket Court Rejects Interim Bail Plea Of Accused Javed Ahmed Siddiqui
Siddiqui had filed for bail to oversee the medical treatment of his wife, who has stage-four cancer.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Saket Court has rejected the interim bail plea filed by Javed Ahmed Siddiqui, the founder of Al-Falah University, in connection with the Red Fort blast case. He had sought bail to take care of his wife during her medical treatment. Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan issued the order rejecting the plea.
Javed Ahmed Siddiqui had requested six weeks of interim bail to look after his wife, who is battling stage-four cancer. The court observed that, according to the medical report, his wife's condition is stable and she is not in a state where she is unable to perform her daily routine activities. The court remarked that when parents fall ill, adult children are expected to care for them.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Javed Ahmed Siddiqui on November 18, 2025. The Faridabad-based Al-Falah University had been on the radar of investigative agencies since the Red Fort blast. An investigation against the university was initiated after three doctors arrested in the Red Fort blast case were found to have links to the institution. The ED arrested Javed in connection with a terror funding and money laundering case.
The ED filed a chargesheet against Siddiqui and the Al-Falah Charitable Trust on January 16. The agency had launched its investigation following the registration of two FIRs by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. The FIRs alleged that Al-Falah University had falsely claimed to have received accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The ED has stated that it has provisionally attached the assets of Al-Falah University under the money laundering law.
It is worth noting that an explosion had occurred near the Red Fort on November 10 in a car registered in the name of Aamir Rashid Ali. The blast resulted in 15 deaths, and left 32 people injured. After the UGC lodged a complaint against Al-Falah University, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Siddiqui, and registered two FIRs against him.
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