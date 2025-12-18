ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast Case: Patiala House Court Sends 9th Accused, Yasir Ahmed Dar, to Custody Till December 26

Yasir Ahmad Dar, the ninth accused and resident of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested by the NIA in New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Thursday remanded Yasir Ahmed Dar, arrested in the Red Fort blast case, to NIA custody till December 26. Dar was produced before the court by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following his arrest.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana ordered that he be sent to NIA custody. This is the ninth arrest in the case so far. All the accused are currently in custody, and the NIA is questioning them to piece together the full conspiracy behind the attack.

An NIA spokesperson said in a statement, "The 9th person to be arrested in the case, Yasir Ahmad Dar, is a resident of Shopian, Srinagar (J&K). He was nabbed by NIA from New Delhi and placed under arrest."

Earlier, on November 18, the Patiala House Court had sent Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, an associate of alleged suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi, to NIA custody. Danish was arrested in Srinagar.

According to the NIA, he carried out technical modifications to drones and attempted to prepare rockets ahead of the car bomb blast. The agency said Danish played a crucial role in executing the plot along with Umar Un Nabi and was allegedly radicalised and brainwashed to act as a suicide operative.