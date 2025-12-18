Red Fort Blast Case: Patiala House Court Sends 9th Accused, Yasir Ahmed Dar, to Custody Till December 26
NIA says Dar’s arrest advances probe into Red Fort car blast that killed 15, as investigators question all accused across multiple states.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 5:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Thursday remanded Yasir Ahmed Dar, arrested in the Red Fort blast case, to NIA custody till December 26. Dar was produced before the court by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following his arrest.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana ordered that he be sent to NIA custody. This is the ninth arrest in the case so far. All the accused are currently in custody, and the NIA is questioning them to piece together the full conspiracy behind the attack.
An NIA spokesperson said in a statement, "The 9th person to be arrested in the case, Yasir Ahmad Dar, is a resident of Shopian, Srinagar (J&K). He was nabbed by NIA from New Delhi and placed under arrest."
Earlier, on November 18, the Patiala House Court had sent Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, an associate of alleged suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi, to NIA custody. Danish was arrested in Srinagar.
According to the NIA, he carried out technical modifications to drones and attempted to prepare rockets ahead of the car bomb blast. The agency said Danish played a crucial role in executing the plot along with Umar Un Nabi and was allegedly radicalised and brainwashed to act as a suicide operative.
As per the NIA, Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and an Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University in Faridabad, was forensically identified as the driver of the vehicle-borne IED. Investigators said he met members of the terror module at a mosque in Kulgam in October 2024 before shifting to Faridabad.
The blast occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, when a Hyundai i20 car exploded while in motion. The vehicle was registered in the name of Aamir Rashid Ali. According to the agency, 15 people were killed and over two dozen were injured in the explosion.
The NIA has also seized another vehicle belonging to Umar Un Nabi, which is being examined for evidence. So far, the agency has examined 73 witnesses, including several injured in the blast.
The investigation is being carried out across multiple states in coordination with the Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, and other agencies.
