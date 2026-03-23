ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Carries Out Raids At Multiple Locations In Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Monday carried out searches at several locations across the Kashmir Valley in connection with an ongoing Red Fort blast case investigation, officials said.

According to the officials, the raids were conducted simultaneously in Handwara, Rafiabad and Kulgam, along with a few other places, as part of a coordinated operation by the federal agency.

In Handwara, NIA teams searched the residence of a businessman in the Guloora area. Sources said officials seized documents and electronic devices during the search.