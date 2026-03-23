Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Carries Out Raids At Multiple Locations In Kashmir
The raids were carried out in north Kashmir's Handwara and Rafiabad besides Kulgam in south Kashmir.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Monday carried out searches at several locations across the Kashmir Valley in connection with an ongoing Red Fort blast case investigation, officials said.
According to the officials, the raids were conducted simultaneously in Handwara, Rafiabad and Kulgam, along with a few other places, as part of a coordinated operation by the federal agency.
In Handwara, NIA teams searched the residence of a businessman in the Guloora area. Sources said officials seized documents and electronic devices during the search.
In Rafiabad, the agency raided the house of Dr Bilal Naseer Malla in the Bonapora Shatloo area. Malla has already been arrested by the NIA in connection with the case. He is accused of providing logistical support to Umar Nabi and of destroying evidence as per the probe agency.
Search operations were also carried out at multiple locations in Kulgam district. Officials said the raids are part of a wider probe into suspected terrorist networks in the region. More details are awaited.
Over a dozen people were killed and several others injured after an explosive-laden car allegedly driven by suicide bomber Dr Umer-un-Nabi exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, 2025. The explosion happened close on the heels of busting of a 'white collar terror module' busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier.
Read More: