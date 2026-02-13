ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast Case: Delhi Court Sends 6 Accused To Judicial Custody Till March 13, Grants NIA 45 Days To Continue Probe

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sent six accused, including Dr Shaheen Saeed, to judicial custody till March 13 in the Red Fort blast case. Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna passed the order on Friday.

The court also granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) an additional 45 days to continue its probe. The agency had sought a 90-day extension, but the plea was only partially granted, with investigators directed to complete the probe within the extended period.

Apart from Dr Shaheen Saeed, those remanded include Mufti Irfan Ahmed, Zaheer Bilal Wani alias Danish, Dr Adil Ahmed, Yasir Ahmed Dar and Dr Muzammil Shakeel. Danish was earlier arrested by the NIA in Srinagar.

During the same proceedings, one accused, Shoaib, was produced in person before the court, while the others appeared via video conferencing, demonstrating the logistical approach to these hearings.

Earlier, a court had permitted the NIA to question Yasir Ahmad Dar for 10 additional days. The custody of co-accused Dr Bilal Naseer Malla had also been extended in previous hearings.

Danish’s Role Under Probe

The NIA alleged that Danish made technical changes to a drone and tried to prepare rockets before the car bomb explosion. Investigators claim he played a key role in the conspiracy along with Umar-ud-Nabi.

They further alleged that Danish, a political science graduate, was radicalised and persuaded towards a suicide mission. According to the probe, he met members of a so-called “doctor module” at a mosque in Kulgam in October 2024 and was later moved to Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.