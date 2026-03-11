ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast Case: Court Extends Police Custody Of 2 Accused

Special Judge Pitambar Dutt extended the NIA custody of Zameer Ahmad Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat after conducting the proceedings in-camera.

RED FORT BLAST CASE
Delhi court grants NIA more time in Red Fort investigation. (File/ANI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended by five days the custodial interrogation of two terror operatives allegedly involved in the Red Fort area blast conspiracy.

Ahangar from Ganderbal and Bhat from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, were formally arrested by the NIA in February for their active involvement in the conspiracy related to the Delhi blast. On February 25, they were sent to NIA custody for 10 days, after which their custodial interrogation was extended by five days on March 6.

On Tuesday, the NIA took their blood samples along with other exhibits before a magisterial court. So far, the anti-terror agency has made 11 arrests in the case.

