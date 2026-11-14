ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast Case: Accused Doctors Deny Role In Conspiracy, Court To Hear Shoaib's Plea On November 17

New Delhi: Lawyers representing two of the Red Fort blast accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed, presented arguments on framing of charges before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday, denying their involvement in the conspiracy behind the explosion.

The defence argued that neither accused was connected to the conspiracy behind the November 10, 2025, blast. Special Judge Prashant Sharma directed that the arguments on behalf of another accused, Shoaib, be heard on November 17.

During the hearing, counsel for Shakeel and Saeed submitted that the police arrested both before the blast, on October 29, 2025, and November 9, 2025, respectively. They argued that neither accused was involved in purchasing the car used in the explosion. The lawyers also told the court that the two accused had not communicated with the other accused in the case.

The court had taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 29, and ordered that charges against 13 accused be considered. The case was initially being heard at Patiala House Court. However, after the NIA court was constituted at Rouse Avenue, the proceedings were transferred there.

Earlier, on July 6, the NIA had submitted a forensic report related to the 11 people killed in the Red Fort blast. On June 27, the agency filed a supplementary charge sheet, naming three more people as accused and bringing the total to 13.

The supplementary chargesheet named Zamir Ahmad Ahangar, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and Muzaffar Ahmad alias Faraz alias Zafar, all residents of Jammu.

The NIA had filed its first chargesheet on May 14, naming 10 people as accused. According to the agency, 11 people were killed in the explosion. The nearly 7,500-page chargesheet also named Umar Un Nabi, who died in the blast, as an accused.