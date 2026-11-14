Red Fort Blast Case: Accused Doctors Deny Role In Conspiracy, Court To Hear Shoaib's Plea On November 17
Investigators have submitted two chargesheets and a forensic report, as the case involving 11 deaths, progresses through the trial court.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Lawyers representing two of the Red Fort blast accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed, presented arguments on framing of charges before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday, denying their involvement in the conspiracy behind the explosion.
The defence argued that neither accused was connected to the conspiracy behind the November 10, 2025, blast. Special Judge Prashant Sharma directed that the arguments on behalf of another accused, Shoaib, be heard on November 17.
During the hearing, counsel for Shakeel and Saeed submitted that the police arrested both before the blast, on October 29, 2025, and November 9, 2025, respectively. They argued that neither accused was involved in purchasing the car used in the explosion. The lawyers also told the court that the two accused had not communicated with the other accused in the case.
The court had taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 29, and ordered that charges against 13 accused be considered. The case was initially being heard at Patiala House Court. However, after the NIA court was constituted at Rouse Avenue, the proceedings were transferred there.
Earlier, on July 6, the NIA had submitted a forensic report related to the 11 people killed in the Red Fort blast. On June 27, the agency filed a supplementary charge sheet, naming three more people as accused and bringing the total to 13.
The supplementary chargesheet named Zamir Ahmad Ahangar, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and Muzaffar Ahmad alias Faraz alias Zafar, all residents of Jammu.
The NIA had filed its first chargesheet on May 14, naming 10 people as accused. According to the agency, 11 people were killed in the explosion. The nearly 7,500-page chargesheet also named Umar Un Nabi, who died in the blast, as an accused.
NIA Details Alleged Role Of Accused In Red Fort Blast Conspiracy
According to the NIA, Umar Un Nabi had planned the car bomb explosion outside the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, and died at the spot.
The agency had arrested another accused, Danish, from Srinagar. According to the NIA, Danish had made technical modifications to drones and attempted to prepare a rocket before the car bomb explosion. The agency alleged that he played a significant role in executing the conspiracy along with Umar Un Nabi.
The NIA further claimed that Umar had radicalised Danish, a political science graduate, with the intention of turning him into a suicide bomber.
According to the agency, Danish had agreed to meet members of the so-called doctor module at a mosque in Kulgam in October 2024. Authorities later took him to Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, where they housed him.
The blast took place on November 10, 2025, in an i20 car near the Red Fort. The vehicle was registered to Aamir Rashid Ali.
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