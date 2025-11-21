ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Attack: Delhi HC Refuses To Allow Accused's Plea To Meet Lawyer In NIA HQs

Jasir Bilal, face covered, an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi in the Red Fort car blast case, while being produced at the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. The Delhi court on Tuesday sent Bilal to 10 days' NIA custody. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to pass an order to allow Red Fort blast co-accused Jasir Bilal Wani to have a meeting with his lawyer in the NIA headquarters. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted that the accused has failed to show any order passed by the trial court rejecting his prayer to meet his lawyer at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters here.

The high court said the accused is not a special person, adding that a certain process has to be followed in the court and no new procedure can be made for him.

"You think that I am going to make my own procedure? I would not. This is not a special one," the judge said. The court's remarks were made when Wani's counsel claimed that the application was orally rejected by the trial court.

"There cannot be any oral rejection. Why are you before me if you do not have the order? "First the order of rejection has to be passed then you can challenge it before me… There is a constitutional process which we all follow," Justice Sharma said.

The NIA arrested Wani, an alleged "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi on November 17 in connection with the November 10 Red Fort car blast that claimed 15 lives.

On November 18, a trial court remanded him to 10 days in NIA custody. During the hearing in the high court, Wani's counsel claimed that a lawyer had gone to the NIA office to meet the accused but the agency denied the meeting and asked them to show a court direction in this regard.