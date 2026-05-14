ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Files 7,500-Page Chargesheet Against 10 Accused

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a detailed 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused persons allegedly linked to Al‑Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and its offshoot Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) in connection with the deadly Red Fort car bomb blast in New Delhi on November 10, 2025.

The high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) explosion near the historic Red Fort had killed 11 persons and injured several others, besides causing extensive damage to nearby vehicles and property. The blast had triggered panic across the national capital.

According to the chargesheet filed before the special NIA court at Patiala House Courts, here, investigators have alleged that the attack was part of a larger conspiracy inspired by AQIS ideology and executed under a campaign termed 'Operation Heavenly Hind'.

The probe found that members of the alleged module had regrouped in 2022 during a clandestine meeting in Srinagar after an unsuccessful 'Hijrat' attempt to travel to Afghanistan through Turkey. The faction, identified in the chargesheet as 'AGuH Interim', allegedly sought to revive extremist 'Operation Heavenly Hind' activities with the objective of overthrowing the democratically elected Indian government and establishing Sharia rule in the country.

The NIA has named Pulwama-based Dr Umer Un Nabi, a former assistant professor of medicine at Al-Falah University in Fraidabad, Haryana, as the principal conspirator in the case. However, proceedings against him are proposed to be abated as he died in the blast itself.

Other accused named in the chargesheet include Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar.

The NIA said its investigation uncovered a sophisticated jihadi conspiracy influenced directly by the ideology of AQIS, which was declared a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2018.

According to the agency, the investigation uncovered an alleged network involving radicalisation, recruitment, procurement of arms and manufacture of explosives across multiple states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Delhi-NCR region.