Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Files 7,500-Page Chargesheet Against 10 Accused
The accused including five doctors were linked to AQIS and its offshoot AGuH. The attack was executed under 'Operation Heavenly Hind' campaign, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a detailed 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused persons allegedly linked to Al‑Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and its offshoot Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) in connection with the deadly Red Fort car bomb blast in New Delhi on November 10, 2025.
The high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) explosion near the historic Red Fort had killed 11 persons and injured several others, besides causing extensive damage to nearby vehicles and property. The blast had triggered panic across the national capital.
According to the chargesheet filed before the special NIA court at Patiala House Courts, here, investigators have alleged that the attack was part of a larger conspiracy inspired by AQIS ideology and executed under a campaign termed 'Operation Heavenly Hind'.
The probe found that members of the alleged module had regrouped in 2022 during a clandestine meeting in Srinagar after an unsuccessful 'Hijrat' attempt to travel to Afghanistan through Turkey. The faction, identified in the chargesheet as 'AGuH Interim', allegedly sought to revive extremist 'Operation Heavenly Hind' activities with the objective of overthrowing the democratically elected Indian government and establishing Sharia rule in the country.
The NIA has named Pulwama-based Dr Umer Un Nabi, a former assistant professor of medicine at Al-Falah University in Fraidabad, Haryana, as the principal conspirator in the case. However, proceedings against him are proposed to be abated as he died in the blast itself.
Other accused named in the chargesheet include Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar.
The NIA said its investigation uncovered a sophisticated jihadi conspiracy influenced directly by the ideology of AQIS, which was declared a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2018.
According to the agency, the investigation uncovered an alleged network involving radicalisation, recruitment, procurement of arms and manufacture of explosives across multiple states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Delhi-NCR region.
Investigators alleged that the accused manufactured Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), a highly volatile explosive compound, after procuring chemical ingredients through clandestine channels and conducting repeated experiments. The chargesheet further claims that the group tested multiple forms of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), including drone-mounted and rocket-assisted explosive systems.
The NIA also alleged that prohibited weapons, including AK-47 rifles, Krinkov rifles, country-made pistols and live ammunition, were procured by the accused persons.
According to officials, the chargesheet is supported by extensive documentary, forensic and electronic evidence collected during the investigation. The agency said it has relied on 588 oral testimonies, more than 395 documentary records and over 200 seized material exhibits.
Investigators also used forensic techniques including DNA profiling, voice analysis and examination of electronic evidence recovered from the blast site and other locations allegedly linked to the accused. The identity of Dr Umer Un Nabi was reportedly confirmed through DNA analysis of biological samples recovered from the site of the explosion.
The agency said searches conducted in Jammu & Kashmir and Faridabad led to the recovery of explosive materials, laboratory equipment, electronic components and specialised items allegedly used in fabricating explosive systems.
The NIA further stated that investigations are continuing to identify additional individuals whose involvement surfaced during the probe. So far, 11 persons have been arrested in the case.
The case has been registered as RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
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