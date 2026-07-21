ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Alert For Kangra, Chamba And Sirmaur Districts As Rain Lashes Himachal

Shimla: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy downpours, as the southwest monsoon remains highly active across the state.

For the past two to three days, torrential rain has been lashing various parts of the state. Rivers and streams are overflowing due to the heavy downpour. Normal life has been disrupted across various regions due to landslides and road cave-ins.

A total of 145 roads in the state are currently closed to traffic, causing inconvenience to the public. Additionally, power outages have occurred in many areas; 508 transformers are non-functional, and 43 drinking water supply schemes have been disrupted due to the rain. A total of 66 people have lost their lives in the month of July due to accidents and rain-related incidents.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, senior scientist, IMD Himachal Pradesh, said widespread rainfall was recorded across the state during the past 24 hours, with the heaviest precipitation occurring in Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur districts.

"Over the past 24 hours, widespread rainfall has been recorded across Himachal Pradesh. Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall. Since late Monday night, weather conditions have remained particularly vigorous over Kangra and Chamba. Palampur recorded the highest rainfall of 140 mm till 8:30 AM, and rainfall has continued there even after that. In Sirmaur, Rajgarh, Paonta Sahib and Nahan experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall, with Rajgarh recording around 105 mm," he said.

Sharma said heavy rainfall also occurred over Churah and Jot areas of Chamba district while rain continues over parts of Chamba, Kangra and adjoining areas of Kullu and Mandi.

Weather activity is expected to remain intense during the intervening night of July 21-22, particularly over Kangra and Chamba districts.

"Another intense spell of rainfall is likely over Kangra and Chamba during the night and early wee hours. Therefore, a red alert has been issued for these districts for heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall. Although rainfall intensity in Sirmaur may not be as high as in the last two days, the cumulative impact of continuous rain has prompted us to retain the red alert there for the next 24 hours," he said.

According to Sharma, rainfall over Kullu and Mandi is expected to be comparatively less, prompting IMD to downgrade these districts to an orange alert. Shimla also remains under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

He said rainfall activity is expected to reduce from Wednesday onwards. However, he added that rainfall will continue across Himachal Pradesh till July 23, while on July 24 and 25 intermittent rainfall is expected mainly over the mid-hill and adjoining plains.

"On July 24 and 25, isolated heavy rainfall may still occur over Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra and Una districts," he added.