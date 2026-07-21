Red Alert For Kangra, Chamba And Sirmaur Districts As Rain Lashes Himachal
A total of 145 roads in the state are closed to traffic; 66 people have lost lives in July due to accidents and rain-related incidents.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Shimla: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy downpours, as the southwest monsoon remains highly active across the state.
For the past two to three days, torrential rain has been lashing various parts of the state. Rivers and streams are overflowing due to the heavy downpour. Normal life has been disrupted across various regions due to landslides and road cave-ins.
A total of 145 roads in the state are currently closed to traffic, causing inconvenience to the public. Additionally, power outages have occurred in many areas; 508 transformers are non-functional, and 43 drinking water supply schemes have been disrupted due to the rain. A total of 66 people have lost their lives in the month of July due to accidents and rain-related incidents.
Sandeep Kumar Sharma, senior scientist, IMD Himachal Pradesh, said widespread rainfall was recorded across the state during the past 24 hours, with the heaviest precipitation occurring in Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur districts.
"Over the past 24 hours, widespread rainfall has been recorded across Himachal Pradesh. Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall. Since late Monday night, weather conditions have remained particularly vigorous over Kangra and Chamba. Palampur recorded the highest rainfall of 140 mm till 8:30 AM, and rainfall has continued there even after that. In Sirmaur, Rajgarh, Paonta Sahib and Nahan experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall, with Rajgarh recording around 105 mm," he said.
Sharma said heavy rainfall also occurred over Churah and Jot areas of Chamba district while rain continues over parts of Chamba, Kangra and adjoining areas of Kullu and Mandi.
Weather activity is expected to remain intense during the intervening night of July 21-22, particularly over Kangra and Chamba districts.
"Another intense spell of rainfall is likely over Kangra and Chamba during the night and early wee hours. Therefore, a red alert has been issued for these districts for heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall. Although rainfall intensity in Sirmaur may not be as high as in the last two days, the cumulative impact of continuous rain has prompted us to retain the red alert there for the next 24 hours," he said.
According to Sharma, rainfall over Kullu and Mandi is expected to be comparatively less, prompting IMD to downgrade these districts to an orange alert. Shimla also remains under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.
He said rainfall activity is expected to reduce from Wednesday onwards. However, he added that rainfall will continue across Himachal Pradesh till July 23, while on July 24 and 25 intermittent rainfall is expected mainly over the mid-hill and adjoining plains.
"On July 24 and 25, isolated heavy rainfall may still occur over Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra and Una districts," he added.
The senior scientist warned of the possibility of flash floods in several districts due to already saturated ground conditions.
Educational Institutions Closed
Deputy Commissioners Hemraj Bairwa (Kangra), Mukesh Repaswal (Chamba), Apoorv Devgan (Mandi) and Priyanka Verma (Sirmaur) issued orders on Tuesday, July 21, to keep all government and private educational institutions in their respective districts closed.
The SDM of Theog subdivision too ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the area.
Himachal's Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said, "The monsoon rainfall spell continues across the state. Incidents of landslides and flash floods are being reported from various locations. Kinnaur has suffered significant damage due to flash floods, and similar incidents are occurring in other districts."
"Heavy rain has also damaged several bridges. Due to the rain, 145 roads are closed, and 508 transformers are non-functional. Forty-three drinking water projects across different regions of the state have been disrupted. Work to restore the blocked roads is proceeding in full swing. During the monsoon season, 66 people have lost their lives in various incidents throughout the month of July," added Negi.
Flash Flood In Kinnaur
People were gripped by panic following a flash flood near Shalkhar in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. A cloudburst occurred in the mountains around 5:50 PM on July 20 due to heavy rainfall, triggering a sudden flash flood near Shalkhar that blocked the road. As a result, traffic heading towards Spiti came to a halt.
A Border Roads Organisation team is currently engaged in restoring the road. The administration has appealed to the public not to travel along this route until the road is restored.
Continuous heavy rainfall in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh is causing the water level of the Chandrabhaga river to rise rapidly. The water level has risen to such an extent that the river has begun flowing over the Jobrang Bridge, raising concerns about the disruption of local transport.
A flash flood in the Jahalma Nallah (stream) washed away the temporary crossing built over it, causing inconvenience to the local people. A cloudburst at Udin Nallah in the Pangi Valley of Chamba district damaged the main access routes, leaving workers engaged under the VBG-RAMJI scheme stranded on the opposite side of the ravine. A rescue operation had to be launched to safely bring home the 20 workers employed under the VBG-RAMJI (Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission - Rural) scheme.
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