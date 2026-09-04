ETV Bharat / bharat

Record Tax Returns Filed, But Many Taxpayers Still Await Refunds

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has reported record Income Tax Return (ITR) filings for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 till August 31, but the comments on its September 1 post on social media platform X tell another side of the story. Several taxpayers say they are still waiting for refunds on returns filed in June and July, with some flagging delays of nearly two months.

Tax experts say the surge in filings closer to the deadline may have slowed processing in some cases. The department has responded to many such complaints on X, seeking details and assuring taxpayers of an early resolution.

In a September 1 post, the Income Tax Department said that a record 7.8 crore+ ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27 as on August 31, 2026. "We sincerely thank the taxpayers and professionals for their timely compliance," the post also said.

Taxpayers waiting for their refunds

Replying to the post, user Nikhil R commented, “My ITR-3 for AY 2026-27 was filed and e-verified on July 22, but remains unprocessed. Please have the concerned team look into this and provide an update rather than a generic response.”

Another user, Vasanth Sharma, shared his acknowledgement number and wrote: "Its been 58 days over not yet received any amount. Kindly try to understand my dad was suffering from heart and brain stroke issues. Need a amount for medical expenses."

Salman Rehman wrote, “We also request you to please release the refund timely, it’s been more than 2 months and I’m still waiting for my refund to be processed! I filed ITR on 27th June.”

The Income Tax Department responded to all these social media posts promptly, seeking further details for resolution and assuring the users that their concerns would be addressed at the earliest.

Satisfied Tax Payers