Record Tax Returns Filed, But Many Taxpayers Still Await Refunds
Tax experts say the surge in filings closer to the deadline may have slowed processing in some cases, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has reported record Income Tax Return (ITR) filings for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 till August 31, but the comments on its September 1 post on social media platform X tell another side of the story. Several taxpayers say they are still waiting for refunds on returns filed in June and July, with some flagging delays of nearly two months.
Tax experts say the surge in filings closer to the deadline may have slowed processing in some cases. The department has responded to many such complaints on X, seeking details and assuring taxpayers of an early resolution.
In a September 1 post, the Income Tax Department said that a record 7.8 crore+ ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27 as on August 31, 2026. "We sincerely thank the taxpayers and professionals for their timely compliance," the post also said.
Taxpayers waiting for their refunds
Replying to the post, user Nikhil R commented, “My ITR-3 for AY 2026-27 was filed and e-verified on July 22, but remains unprocessed. Please have the concerned team look into this and provide an update rather than a generic response.”
Another user, Vasanth Sharma, shared his acknowledgement number and wrote: "Its been 58 days over not yet received any amount. Kindly try to understand my dad was suffering from heart and brain stroke issues. Need a amount for medical expenses."
Salman Rehman wrote, “We also request you to please release the refund timely, it’s been more than 2 months and I’m still waiting for my refund to be processed! I filed ITR on 27th June.”
The Income Tax Department responded to all these social media posts promptly, seeking further details for resolution and assuring the users that their concerns would be addressed at the earliest.
Satisfied Tax Payers
However, not everyone commenting under the post was unhappy. Some taxpayers also shared positive experiences. On September 1, Mehar Prasad wrote: "Received my income tax refund successfully. Thank you to the Income Tax Department for the smooth and timely processing."
To understand the issue further, ETV Bharat spoke to senior Chartered Accountant Yogendra Kapoor. He said it is true that tax refunds of several people are still pending, but this is not the case for everyone. "Many of our clients have already received their refunds very early after filing return. Therefore, it would be completely incorrect to say that there is some kind of problem or lapse on the part of the Income Tax Department."
Expert's Voice
As always, the Income Tax Department is processing returns at a fast pace and is also issuing refunds. One thing that needs to be kept in mind is that many taxpayers tend to file their returns at the last minute. This makes it difficult for the department to process such returns quickly, while also maintaining the necessary checks and balances.
According to Kapoor, compared to the past years, several additional checks and balances have now been put in place to prevent tax evasion. As a result, return now has to go through more checks before it is processed and the refund issued. Naturally, this takes some time.
"It would be wrong to say that the ITD is deliberately delaying refunds. At the same time, taxpayers should also check whether they have filed their returns correctly and provided the correct bank account details. If any information has been entered incorrectly or is incomplete, that could also be a reason for the refund being held up," he added.
He also said taxpayers need to wait a little longer. The ITD is expected to process the pending returns and credit the refunds to the respective bank accounts soon.
Tax Statistics
According to the latest data available on the ITD’s portal, as of September 3 this year, 7.83 crore ITRs had been filed for AY 2026-27. Of these, 7.35 crore returns have been verified, but only 5.87 crore has been processed. The department also reported more than 14.33 crore registered individual users on its portal.
Also Read: