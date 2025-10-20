Record Number Of Pilgrims Visit Adi Kailash This Year; Second Phase Yatra To Continue Till Oct 31
Adi Kailash has witnessed a significant boost in pilgrim footfall after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in October 2023, said Dharchula SDM.
Published : October 20, 2025 at 12:14 PM IST
Pithoragarh: As the second phase of Adi Kailash Yatra is underway in Uttarakhand, an official said that this year a record 31,187 pilgrims have visited Adi Kailash so far, surpassing last year's count of 29,352.
Adi Kailash, also known as Chota Kailash, is situated in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district at an altitude of 6310 metres, and is considered a smaller replica of Mount Kailash.
Speaking on the record footfall, Dharchula SDM Jitendra Verma said Yatra this year witnessed record number of pilgrims despite disruptions due to landslides caused by heavy rains. "In fact, Adi Kailash has seen a significant boost in footfall after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in October 2023," he added.
The second phase of the yatra commenced on September 17 and will continue till October 31, Verma said.
On the first day, 195 pilgrims departed for Gunji. Although the second phase of the Yatra was scheduled to start on September 15, the administration issued Inner Line Permits two days later owing to bad weather.
Local tourism businesses have welcomed the rising number of pilgrims, as their business has increased with the influx of visitors.
The Adi Kailash Yatra, which kicked off in 1981 alongside the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, offers devotees a chance to visit Lord Shiva at lower cost and with less difficulty than the Mount Kailash pilgrimage.
Significance Of Adi Kailash
Lord Shiva's Abode: Known as 'Chota Kailash', believed to be home to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Replica of Kailash: Provides devotees a spiritual alternative to Mount Kailash.
Spiritual Power: Pilgrims experience mental peace and divine energy.
Pilgrimage Route: Parikrama helps destroy sins and attain virtue.
Religious Festivals: Sages and saints meditate here throughout the year.
