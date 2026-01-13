ETV Bharat / bharat

Reconciliation And Collective Responsibility Are Key To Ensuring Peace In Manipur: Ajay Bhalla

New Delhi: Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday said that reconciliation, social harmony and collective responsibility were key to ensuring peace and development in Manipur.

“Manipur’s rich cultural heritage, strategic geographical location and resilient people give the state a strong foundation for growth,” said Bhalla during a discussion on “Resurgent Manipur: Framework for Stability and Sustained Growth” held in Imphal.

According to Bhalla, sustained progress will depend on strong governance, improved border management and close coordination between the government, security forces and civil society.

He underlined the need to rebuild trust among communities and strengthen social cohesion to move forward. The day-long seminar brought together policymakers, security experts, academics and students to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities facing the state.

The Governor also spoke at length about Manipur’s economic potential. He said sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, handloom, handicrafts, eco-tourism and sports offer significant opportunities for livelihood generation and growth.

Praising the achievements of Manipuri sportspersons at national and international levels, Bhalla said that the state has earned global recognition through sports and youth talent.