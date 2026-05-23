ETV Bharat / bharat

Recognised Private Unaided Schools May Hike Fees At Beginning Of Academic Session Without Govt Nod: Delhi HC

the court ordered that private schools must implement any fee increase at the commencement of an academic session ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday ruled that recognised private unaided schools may increase fees at the beginning of an academic session without obtaining prior government permission.

A bench led by Justice Anoop Jairam Bambhani observed that pursuant to the provisions of Section 17(3) of the Delhi School Education Act, recognised private unaided schools are not required to seek government approval to hike fees.

However, the court ordered that private schools must implement any fee increase at the commencement of an academic session. Private schools are required to notify the Directorate of Education regarding their proposed fee structure prior to the start of the academic session. The court clarified that if a school wishes to increase fees during an ongoing academic session, it must obtain permission from the Directorate of Education.

The court noted that the role of the Directorate of Education is limited to ensuring that private schools are not engaging in profiteering, particularly through the levy of capitation fees or commercialising education.