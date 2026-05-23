Recognised Private Unaided Schools May Hike Fees At Beginning Of Academic Session Without Govt Nod: Delhi HC
The court clarified that if a school wishes to increase fees during an ongoing academic session, it must obtain permission from the Directorate of Education.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday ruled that recognised private unaided schools may increase fees at the beginning of an academic session without obtaining prior government permission.
A bench led by Justice Anoop Jairam Bambhani observed that pursuant to the provisions of Section 17(3) of the Delhi School Education Act, recognised private unaided schools are not required to seek government approval to hike fees.
However, the court ordered that private schools must implement any fee increase at the commencement of an academic session. Private schools are required to notify the Directorate of Education regarding their proposed fee structure prior to the start of the academic session. The court clarified that if a school wishes to increase fees during an ongoing academic session, it must obtain permission from the Directorate of Education.
The court noted that the role of the Directorate of Education is limited to ensuring that private schools are not engaging in profiteering, particularly through the levy of capitation fees or commercialising education.
The High Court was hearing a petition filed by the Delhi Public School (DPS), Vasant Kunj, challenging the Directorate of Education's rejection of fee hike proposals submitted by several private schools. The school contended that the Directorate of Education's decision to reject these fee hike proposals was arbitrary and would impact the financial autonomy of private schools.
The petitioner argued that, under the Delhi School Education Act and the rules framed thereunder, the Directorate of Education is empowered to intervene in fee-related matters only if it determines that the school concerned is engaging in profiteering or the commercialisation of education.
The court observed that the Directorate of Education's conclusion regarding "profiteering" lacked any clear or discernible basis. The court reiterated that under the Delhi School Education Act, private schools enjoy financial autonomy. The Directorate of Education cannot interfere in every single financial decision taken by them.
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