ETV Bharat / bharat

Recipe For Ecological Havoc, Will Destroy Coral Colonies: Cong Slams Govt On Great Nicobar Project

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the Great Nicobar Island project, saying the transhipment port on Galathea Bay is a recipe for ecological havoc and would lead to large-scale destruction of coral colonies.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that the Zoological Survey of India will soon seek a nod from the Department of Environment and Forest, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, for translocation of over 16,000 coral colonies that are to be impacted around the Galathea Bay transhipment port site, under the Great Nicobar Island (GNI) project.

"The transhipment port on Galathea Bay in Great Nicobar will, in all probability, be part of the Modani empire. It is a recipe for ecological havoc, one example (and only one example) of which will be the large-scale destruction of coral colonies," Ramesh said on X.

"Nowhere in the world has relocation on such a scale proposed as a mitigation measure worked. Scientists should have the courage of their conviction, not of their political bosses bulldozing this project through," the former environment minister said.